"The right HR solution helps businesses manage their human capital more effectively while gaining a competitive edge and achieving regulatory compliance," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Manage Human Capital for Success with an Enterprise-grade HR Solution."

Today's Workforce Challenges Require Powerful Solutions

"Companies in nearly every industry face similar challenges as they manage their workforce. In the first place, finding and hiring the right talent often proves time-consuming, costly, and competitive. For instance, hiring and onboarding an in-house software developer can require weeks or months, costing well over $30 thousand."

"Secondly, businesses must comply with numerous regulations around issues such as health and safety, termination, taxes, and diversity and inclusion. Managing compliance and other risks, such as lawsuits, requires ensuring that policies and practices align with requirements and best practices."

How to Choose the Right HR Solution for Your Business

"HR solutions come in various flavors, with different features and functionality. Choosing the right solution for your organization will require some research. For instance, a good HR solution should offer scalability. This will allow it to grow and adapt as the company expands its workforce, enters new markets, or changes strategies."

"The right system must also offer ease of use to both managers and individual employees. A user-friendly, intuitive interface improves system effectiveness. And features such as mobile access and self-service options for employees make it easy to enroll in benefits, request time off and view pay stubs."

eMazzanti Offers ADP Workforce Now

eMazzanti Technologies has teamed up with ADP to deliver enterprise-grade HCM solutions to businesses of all sizes. As a cloud solution, ADP Workforce Now requires no large investment in time and money up front. And with a powerful feature set and intuitive interface, the system eases the process of managing people, allowing business leaders to focus on core business strategies.

As an ADP preferred partner, eMazzanti offers valuable services to help clients optimize Workforce Now by streamlining and automating processes and ensuring compliance and consistency.

