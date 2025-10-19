Managed Care Group Introduces New Brand Identity and Website Focused on Client Connection and Simplifying Managed Care Processes

Managed Care Group (MCG) today announced the launch of its new brand identity, website, and refreshed LinkedIn presence for its managed care MASTER solution. The initiative is designed to connect providers with a managed care solution that facilitates better resident outcomes within the managed care system.

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rebranding reflects how MCG and its customers work together to simplify managed care processes for better resident outcomes. Managed care MASTER's focus on precision, connection, and forward movement defines the platform and the healthcare organizations it serves. The updated logo and visual identity emphasize continued growth, innovation, and partnership, while the new website delivers a simplified and more intuitive customer experience.

"Our rebrand is about connection, creating better access to information, a clearer identity for who we are, and a brand that parallels the mission of our customers," said Jae Sparks, Chief Revenue Officer. "We're helping providers bridge the gap between care delivery and managed care operations in a way that feels human, practical, and performance driven."

The refreshed design highlights MCG's continued commitment to empowering skilled nursing operators to oversee case management in a more meaningful and effective way, supporting smarter workflows, clearer insight, and improved outcomes across facilities.

"This brand evolution marks a new chapter for managed care MASTER. It represents how we've grown, our commitment to innovation, and our role as the case manager advocate, standing beside providers to help navigate managed care with confidence," said Melanie Miles, Senior Director of Operations.

Visit the new Managed Care Group website atwww.managedcaregroup.net to explore the redesigned layout and learn how managed care MASTER helps skilled nursing operators streamline case management, reduce denials, and protect margins.

About Managed Care Group

Based in Duluth, Georgia, Managed Care Group is a leading provider of managed care technology built for skilled nursing and post-acute operators. Its leading software solution, managed care MASTER, centralizes contracts, authorizations, and reimbursements to improve accuracy, visibility, and financial outcomes.

