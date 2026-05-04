Management Concepts, Inc. Appoints Donald Thomas as President, Succeeding Longtime Leader Steve Maier

"I am honored to join Management Concepts during this important time of transition and opportunity," -- Donald Thomas. Post this

"We thank Steve Maier for his exceptional leadership and lasting contributions to Management Concepts over the past 15 years," said Thomas F. Dungan III, Chief Executive Officer of Management Concepts, Inc. "We are excited to welcome Donald as President. His strategic vision, federal market expertise, and ability to align mission outcomes with operational excellence position him to lead the company into its next growth phase."

As part of a thoughtful transition plan, Steve Maier will shift to a near term advisory role while Donald Thomas assumes responsibility as president of the company.

"I am honored to join Management Concepts during this important time of transition and opportunity," said Mr. Thomas. "The company's staff, the quality of their training offerings, and their legacy of empowering the public sector workforce are both impressive and impactful. I look forward to continuing this history of excellence while adapting to the changing federal environment."

Founded in 1973, Management Concepts, Inc. has served nearly one million professionals across government, delivering training and consulting solutions that improve performance and achieve measurable mission outcomes.

About Management Concepts, Inc.

Management Concepts, Inc. is a trusted provider of professional development, performance improvement, and talent management solutions for the public sector. With decades of experience supporting federal agencies, the company delivers innovative, mission-focused learning and consulting services that enable individuals, teams, and organizations to achieve measurable results.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Management Concepts, 1 888-545-8571, [email protected], ManagementConcepts.com

SOURCE Management Concepts