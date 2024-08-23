Management Connection Receives AMCI Re-accreditation, Maintains Standard in Excellence

Crystal Thomas, CAE, CEO of Management Connection, stated: 'We are honored to achieve reaccreditation from the AMC Institute, renowned for its rigorous ANSI criteria. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, the dedication of our team, and the trust of our valued clients.'" Post this

Our reaccreditation extends through July 31, 2028, and is a testament to our continuous pursuit of the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

Crystal Thomas, CAE, CEO of Management Connection, stated:

"We are honored to achieve reaccreditation from the AMC Institute renowned for its rigorous criteria, created against the ANSI Standard. This recognition not only showcases our commitment to excellence but also highlights the dedication of our exceptional team and the trust of our valued clients. As one of only three accredited AMCs in California and the sole accredited AMC in Southern California, we are eager to continue providing outstanding service and upholding the highest standards in association management."

Nick Bundra, CAE, COO of Management Connection, stated:

"We work to provide exemplary management solutions. Through professional and organizational development that includes learning from industry peers, we work to the standards of association management. Importantly to us, we listen carefully to each of our associations to address their unique needs, which helps us support effective governance, enhanced member engagement, and strategic growth."

For more details on the benefits of AMCI accreditation and our journey visit: AMC Institute.

About Management Connection:

Management Connection, a premier leader in association management, offers comprehensive management services. Our systems and processes, built around careful listening, allow us to deliver excellent association management and apply it to any industry. Leveraging extensive experience and high-level service skills, Management Connection provides exceptional support in governance, member development, events, partnerships, strategy, financial management, communications, education, and fundraising.

Learn more about Management Connection at: mgtconnection.com

