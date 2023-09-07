Managing Change with Confidence: ExpressTalks Virtual Leadership Development Event

Express Employment Professionals presents the latest installment of ExpressTalks, a free virtual leadership development event focusing on managing change with confidence.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employee expectations, unstable economic conditions and meeting the needs of today's workforce are affecting North American business leaders, making it critical to develop change management strategies for success.

Learn how to manage the major drivers of change in the workforce from top experts in this upcoming ExpressTalks free virtual leadership event: Managing Change with Confidence: Strategies for Today's Workplace.

The one-hour webinar starts at 2 p.m. EDT on Sept. 12, and attendees can register online at ExpressPros.com/ExpressTalks.

Participants will hear from experts Corwin Bousada, Organizational Change and Program Management at PepsiCo, and Emily Klein, Strategist and Executive Advisor, as they discuss the top forces of change for companies, including:

The shifting economic landscape

The persistent skills gap

A new world of recruiting and retention

The 5-generation workplace and succession planning

AI, automation, and technology

Bousada is a dynamic leader with an educational background in supply chain management and is currently leading change management for PepsiCo's SAP S/4HANA Canadian Deployment as a part of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation. Throughout his career, he has developed a passion for empowering people and driving positive change in complex and fast-paced environments. He has a proven track record of delivering results, building trust and fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

Fellow presenter Klein has extensive experience leading business strategy and enterprise transformation within global firms across healthcare, insurance, financial services, technology, higher education and government sectors in North America and Europe. With a passion for designing human-centric workplaces, she enjoys defining the relationship between employees and employers to create innovative experiences that tackle challenges and create alignment on purpose, values and vision.

"Change is inevitable but creating and implementing strategies to successfully navigate it is a crucial skill professionals must have in their toolbox when leading workers," said Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller. "Express is proud, once again, to offer this next installment of ExpressTalks featuring two exemplary speakers who are ready to take your management knowledge to the next level."

This program has been approved for 1 HR credit hour with SHRM, HRCI, HRPA and CPHR.

