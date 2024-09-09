The complexities presented by a rising cadence of software releases, increased data management demands, and the incorporation of AI underscore the need for a robust risk assessment framework. Post this

Key Objectives of the Webinar:

Develop a systematic method to assess and grade risk within technology frameworks

Strengthen collaboration between IT and Quality to ensure safe, effective, and compliant operations

Strategically prepare for the integration of AI in order to extract maximum value across all stages, from clinical development to commercialization

Join our esteemed moderator, Ellen Reilly, CEO at Sware, along with our expert panel:

Tracy Founds , VP Global Quality and Medical Safety at Glaukos Corporation

Together, they will delve into the pivotal role that collaboration, technology, and AI will play in shaping the future of compliance in life sciences.

Register today by visiting Managing Compliance Risk in Life Sciences: How Can IT and Quality Teams Root it Out to secure your spot for this insightful discussion that promises to equip your teams with the tools they need to thrive in today's challenging compliance environment.

