Managing Compliance Risk in Life Sciences: How Can IT and Quality Teams Root it Out

In this free webinar, learn how information technology (IT) and quality teams in life sciences organizations can both protect and deliver exceptional value by developing a systematic way to assess and grade risk, strengthening IT–quality collaboration and pre-emptively developing a strategy to incorporate artificial intelligence. Attendees will learn about derisking investment in technology using best practices and proven playbooks. The speakers will share insights into collaborating across functions to ensure effective implementation and sustainable success.
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life sciences organizations are at a crucial intersection as they navigate the complexities of managing compliance risks associated with rapid advancements in technology. To address these challenges, we invite you to join our upcoming live webinar, hosted by XTalks, designed to explore some essential strategies for fostering collaboration between IT and Quality teams while preemptively embracing artificial intelligence (AI).
As organizations face an influx of new technologies, understanding a company's risk profile is fundamental to achieving success in this ever-evolving landscape. The complexities presented by a rising cadence of software releases, increased data management demands, and the incorporation of AI underscore the need for a robust risk assessment framework. During the webinar, participants will learn to take stock of technology-based risks, bolster teamwork, and leverage automation through standard operating procedures (SOPs) and best practices.
Key Objectives of the Webinar:
- Develop a systematic method to assess and grade risk within technology frameworks
- Strengthen collaboration between IT and Quality to ensure safe, effective, and compliant operations
- Strategically prepare for the integration of AI in order to extract maximum value across all stages, from clinical development to commercialization
Join our esteemed moderator, Ellen Reilly, CEO at Sware, along with our expert panel:
- Tracy Founds, VP Global Quality and Medical Safety at Glaukos Corporation
- Will Junker, VP Quality Assurance at Bachem
Together, they will delve into the pivotal role that collaboration, technology, and AI will play in shaping the future of compliance in life sciences.
Register today by visiting Managing Compliance Risk in Life Sciences: How Can IT and Quality Teams Root it Out to secure your spot for this insightful discussion that promises to equip your teams with the tools they need to thrive in today's challenging compliance environment.
