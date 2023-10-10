Managing Critical Lab Materials through Connected Digital Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

New tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will leverage the data collected at the lab, at the supplier and distribution level and from lab consumables manufacturers to implement predictive analytics and supply chain forecasting Tweet this

The current generation of scientists entering the labs are accustomed to the daily use of digital connectivity tools, such as video calling and smartphones, and will expect the same kinds of tools will be at their disposal for lab inventory management decision-making. End users are expecting connectivity for the sole purpose of providing information or the ability to act. A connected lab where the scientist can source directly from their application of choice (i.e., ELN, LIMS) and get visibility into stock levels at any given moment is becoming more and more the reality. With the right materials and tools on hand when needed, Scientists can manage their research and development (R&D) workflows more efficiently and accurately. This will drive more efficient/effective processes in the lab and ultimately lead to productivity gains, moving science forward.

Register for this webinar to learn more about digital solutions that can help mitigate the challenges of modern-day lab inventory management to optimize and scale lab operations, allowing you to reclaim time for science.

Join Jim Rubbo, Director, Digital Services Portfolio, Avantor, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Managing Critical Lab Materials through Connected Digital Solutions.

