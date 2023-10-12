Managing healthcare compliance across multiple locations and regulatory standards can be tricky. Compliancy Group is hosting a webinar on October 19th at 2 PM ET to provide organizations with actionable tips to simplify their compliance processes.

GREENLAWN, N.Y. , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliancy Group to host webinar "Managing Compliance Across Multiple Locations."

Are you curious about how to effectively manage and track your healthcare compliance efforts across multiple locations? It becomes even more complicated when you need to account for multiple regulatory standards.

Join Compliancy Group's webinar on October 19th, at 2 PM ET to learn efficient ways to:

Manage and track compliance processes for different locations

Monitor compliance for entire organizations

Add business units/practices to organizations

There's still time to register. Don't miss the opportunity to get tips and tricks from an industry expert!

Register for the webinar: October 19th @ 2 PM ET

Have questions you need answered? Email Compliancy Group prior at [email protected] or ask live on the webinar.

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Whether you need HIPAA, OSHA, SOC 2, or all three, your compliance program is fully customizable. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

