Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar aims to demystify the process of completing such projects and highlight the essential elements required to bring high-quality molecules seamlessly into the clinic. Post this

Four experts from ProBioGen, drawing from their daily experience, will share their insights and experiences. They will answer questions such as:

What else is needed besides scientific expertise?

What roles do technologies like transposase or platform processes play?

How important is strong project management and pronounced customer proximity?

Register for this webinar to learn about key success factors for CDMO projects with multiple complex molecules.

Join experts from ProBioGen, Dr. René Brecht, Senior Vice President, Global Head Manufacturing, Science & Technologies; Annika Lubitz, Director Bioassays (CATS), CATS - Cell and Tissue Services; Dr. Thomas Rose, Head of Expression Systems; and Dr. Ellen Hilgenberg, Senior Business Development Manager, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12pm EST (5pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects.

