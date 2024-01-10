Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Experts from ProBioGen will share insights into achieving successful contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) projects with multiple complex molecules. Attendees will learn how to ensure the highest possible quality while meeting challenging timelines.
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar aims to demystify the process of completing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) projects with multiple complex molecules and highlight the essential elements required to bring high-quality molecules seamlessly into the clinic.
Gone are the days when biologics development revolved exclusively around simple, monoclonal molecules. Today, customers are embarking on challenging journeys and starting cell line development with multiple complex molecules.
The featured speakers will share insights and examples from their daily experience to answer questions such as:
- What else is needed besides scientific expertise?
- What roles do technologies like transposase or platform processes play?
- How important is strong project management and pronounced customer proximity?
Join the live webinar on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK), with experts from ProBioGen, Dr. René Brecht, Senior Vice President, Global Head Manufacturing, Science & Technologies; Annika Lubitz, Director Bioassays (CATS), CATS - Cell and Tissue Services; Dr. Thomas Rose, Head of Expression Systems; and Dr. Ellen Hilgenberg, Senior Business Development Manager.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects.
