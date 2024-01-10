Managing (Multiple) Complex Molecules in CDMO Projects, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Experts from ProBioGen will share insights into achieving successful contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) projects with multiple complex molecules. Attendees will learn how to ensure the highest possible quality while meeting challenging timelines.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar aims to demystify the process of completing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) projects with multiple complex molecules and highlight the essential elements required to bring high-quality molecules seamlessly into the clinic.

Gone are the days when biologics development revolved exclusively around simple, monoclonal molecules. Today, customers are embarking on challenging journeys and starting cell line development with multiple complex molecules.