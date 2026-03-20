Managing Partner Richard S. Diamond, Esq., Has Been Named to the New Jersey 2026 Super Lawyers List

Diamond & Diamond, P.A., is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Richard S. Diamond, Esq., has been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers list. This honor recognizes Mr. Diamond's long-standing leadership in divorce & family law and his continued commitment to delivering competent, compassionate, and strategic representation of his clients throughout New Jersey. Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys in more than 70 practice areas across each state. Selection represents only the top 2.5% of New Jersey attorneys, based on peer nominations, professional achievement, and independent research.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Court-Certified Leadership in New Jersey Family Law

Mr. Diamond is a Certified Divorce & Family Law Trial Attorney by the New Jersey Supreme Court, Member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and Accredited Divorce Mediator with over 40 years of experience in handling complex family law matters involving divorce, domestic violence proceedings, business valuations incident to the divorce, child custody disputes, prenuptial and cohabitation agreement drafting, and a variety of LGBTIQ+ family matters.

Mr. Diamond is also one of the few accredited divorce mediators in New Jersey, authorized to conduct economic mediation in divorce and post-divorce matters where there is an active domestic violence restraining order in place.

Regardless of whether the appropriate path forward for the client is through litigation, mediation, or arbitration, Mr. Diamond works strategically with his clients to find the best solutions to their financial and family disputes.

Decades of Service to the New Jersey Family Court System

Mr. Diamond has served as a member of the New Jersey Family Court System's Early Settlement Panel since its inception in the 1980s, assisting families in efforts to resolve divorce and related family law matters. He continues to serve as an Early Settlement Panelist in Essex, Somerset, and Union Counties as part of their Early Settlement Panel programs.

Recognized Family Law Authority and Educator

Mr. Diamond frequently lectures on family law topics, including divorce litigation, domestic violence, and financial and procedural issues affecting New Jersey families. He has also appeared on radio and television programs within and outside the state. He is a long-standing member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, Family Law Section, and actively contributes to initiatives that advance family law practice across the state.

About Diamond & Diamond, P.A.

Diamond & Diamond, P.A., is a dedicated divorce and family law firm with offices in Short Hills, New Jersey, providing competent, experienced, client-focused guidance and representation. Call 973-379-9292 or visit diamondanddiamond.com to schedule a consultation.

*The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Richard Diamond, Diamond & Diamond, P.A., 1 (973) 379-9292, [email protected], diamondanddiamond.com

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