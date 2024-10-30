Managing Scientific Risks in Dermatology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The implementation of advanced statistical monitoring techniques, collectively referred to as scientific surveillance, is essential for identifying data quality risks within centralized monitoring frameworks as traditional monitoring methods may prove insufficient. Post this

The implementation of advanced statistical monitoring techniques, collectively referred to as scientific surveillance, is essential for identifying data quality risks within centralized monitoring frameworks as traditional monitoring methods may prove insufficient.

Scientific surveillance aims to achieve three primary objectives: 1) detecting inconsistencies in scientific data, 2) predicting risks and 3) identifying inflated placebo responses. However, its ability to assess site-level anomalies is limited by the requirement for a minimum sample size.

In this webinar, the speakers will explore the utility of scientific surveillance, which integrates statistical, scientific and clinical insights to safeguard data integrity in clinical trials. They will examine its role in the early detection and subsequent prevention of data aberrations. The webinar will also highlight the importance of applying scientific scrutiny to clinical trials in dermatology through scientific surveillance, as well as its broader applicability across all areas of clinical research.

Register for this webinar to discover how scientific surveillance is transforming data integrity in dermatology trials.

Join experts from PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, (Moderator) Alessandro Maio, MSc, PhD, Project Oversight Sr. Director, Project Delivery - Cardiovascular and General Medicine (CVGM); Rakhi Kilaru, MS, MBA, Executive Director – Statistical Science; Amy R. Kroeplin, MPH, Sr. Director – Strategic Business Lead, Centralized Monitoring; and Michael Kuligowski, MD, PhD, MBA, Vice President – Medical Science and Strategy, Dermatology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10am EST (3pm GMT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Managing Scientific Risks in Dermatology Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks