Manatee County Honors MCR Health With National Health Center Week Proclamation

In the proclamation, the commissioners commended MCR Health for providing more than 369,000 annual medical and behavioral health visits to more than 78,000 patients in Manatee County throughout the 26 MCR Health locations countywide.

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, July 30, the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners issued a proclamation observing August 4-10 as National Health Center Week.

"You are so wise to look beyond infrastructure for roads and utilities and look at infrastructure for health," MCR Health board chair Mary Lydia Ruiz said to the commissioners as she accepted the recognition.

Health centers like MCR Health exist to provide all patients, including the underserved and the uninsured, access to quality primary care and preventative health education regardless of race, sex, disability, or economic status. MCR operates 48 healthcare centers and 13 pharmacies in Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties, providing a wide range of services including family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, vision, dental, podiatry, cardiology and general surgery.

In the proclamation, the commissioners commended MCR Health for providing more than 369,000 annual medical and behavioral health visits to more than 78,000 patients in Manatee County throughout the 26 MCR Health locations countywide.

Media kit available here.

About MCR Health:

MCR Health is a nonprofit organization committed to providing quality healthcare services to communities across Florida. With a focus on delivering accessible and comprehensive care, MCR Health strives to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Media Contact

Katie Mitzner, MCR Health, 407-502-3587, [email protected], https://mcr.health/

SOURCE MCR Health