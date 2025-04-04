Manatee School for the Arts and Tampa Bay Solar to Transition Entire Campus to Solar Power

"This is a chance to give back to my community and to show the next generation of leaders the power of solar energy—not just as a technical solution, but as a core value of environmental stewardship," said Steve Rutherford, Owner of Tampa Bay Solar. Post this

The savings will go toward school operational expenses, including plans to expand offerings with new art and dance facilities, and a public dance auditorium that can be for public events.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to convert to solar energy. Not only is this a cleaner option for the environment, but the school will save thousands of dollars a month in energy costs," said Charles W. Jones Ph.D, President of Renaissance Arts and Education, parent company of Manatee School for the Arts. "It makes us proud to be on the forefront of a project like this and we hope other educational institutions will follow in our footsteps. We're benefiting our environment, our community, our school and setting an example for our students on caring for our planet."

Tampa Bay Solar will oversee the design, engineering, and installation of the system, leveraging more than 15 years of expertise in large-scale solar projects. The installation will include an estimated 3000 panels, producing over 3,800,000 kWh of Solar PV annually - enough to offset the energy needs of the school for the next 25+ years.

Once finished, it will generate up to 2.0 Megawatts of photovoltaic power output, advancing clean energy in Florida and setting a national precedent for sustainable infrastructure in education. This system is the equivalent of powering 200 homes every day for more than quarter a century.

"This partnership is particularly meaningful to me," said Steve Rutherford, Owner of Tampa Bay Solar. "It's a chance to give back to my community and to show the next generation of leaders the power of solar energy—not just as a technical solution, but as a core value of environmental stewardship."

Manatee School for the Arts has long been a champion of innovation and sustainability. They have many green components throughout their campus and have been working to update infrastructure like HVAC and roofing, to conserve energy.

"Going solar is the next logical step," added Dr. Jones "We asked ourselves, how do we sustain the longevity of our school for our community at large? How do we provide a safe environment for future generations? Solar is the obvious choice and after going through the RFP process, Tampa Bay Solar was the obvious installer of choice."

Manatee School for the Arts will also receive substantial tax benefits from the solar implementation. Regenerative Shift, an environmental consulting firm is a tax incentive advisor partner for the project and will guide them through the process of accessing federal tax incentives and ensuring compliance with the requirements for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit and IRS Elective Payment.

"This project is a beautiful showcase of how to utilize tax incentives to advance renewable energy projects," added Caleb Quaid, President of Regenerative Shift. "It gives an example to other nonprofits and businesses of how to lower operational costs while benefiting the environment."

"We are clearly demonstrating how the nonprofit and education sectors can lead the way in sustainability," said Dr. Jones. "With Tampa Bay Solar and Regenerative Shift as our partners, we are proud to implement this transformative clean energy solution that benefits both our students and our planet in a cost effective way."

About Manatee School for the Arts

Founded by Dr. Charles Jones 26 years ago, Manatee School for the Arts (MSA) has become a beacon of excellence in arts education. With a unique focus on both the arts and academics for grades 6 through 12, MSA serves nearly 2,200 students across a sprawling campus. Through its diverse programs, MSA provides an extraordinary educational experience that prepares students to excel in the creative industries and beyond. The school is committed to innovation, community engagement, and providing every student with the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About ¡HOLA! Elementary for MSA

¡HOLA! Elementary at MSA (¡HOLA!) opened its doors in 2023-24 as an arts-infused dual language school. ¡HOLA! Elementary is amongst the first of its kind as a truly bilingual Spanish/English immersion elementary school serving nearly 600 Pre-K to grade 5 students. Through its unique program, ¡HOLA!) provides an extraordinary educational experience that stands apart from any other and excels in creativity and diversity. The school is committed to innovation, community engagement, and providing every student with the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About Tampa Bay Solar

Tampa Bay Solar, led by Steve Rutherford, is one of Florida's premier solar energy providers. With an extensive portfolio of commercial, residential, and special projects, TBS specializes in delivering high-quality solar solutions that provide long-term value and sustainability for their clients. TBS is dedicated to offering unparalleled service, building lasting relationships with customers, and contributing to Florida's transition to clean, renewable energy.

About Regenerative Shift

Regenerative Shift, based in Tampa, FL, provides holistic environmental consulting, helping organizations and communities integrate environmental and nature-based solutions into sustainability plans. Since the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August 2022, Regenerative Shift has guided clients through various aspects of projects related to Department of Energy funding, IRS Elective Payment, commercial solar development, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonization.

