Manchester Capital Management Highlights Emerging Trends & Opportunities in the Private Markets

AI is a focus at Manchester Capital. "We closely monitor private market innovation in AI and believe this trend is sustainable," said Lorry Delille, Director, Investment Research for Manchester Capital. "We're looking beyond the core large language models to the firms that are creating the building blocks for how AI will be accessed, used and deployed across a wide range of users, in addition to carefully tracking the rapid changes within the Life Sciences and CleanTech industries."

In addition, Manchester Capital believes that for some investors, private debt in particular represents a potentially substantial opportunity. To reduce bear market risk, the firm typically seeks to invest with large well-established firms with long tenure, as they have successfully weathered bad markets in the past.

For more than 30 years Manchester Capital has provided clients with unique access to alternative managers. The firm prides itself on its thoughtful approach to integrating alternative investments into a diversified portfolio, especially when those strategies are otherwise unavailable to non-institutional investors.

ABOUT MANCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:

Manchester Capital is a true independent multi-family office guided and owned by the families and partners it serves. The company has pioneered innovative investment strategies, including direct real estate, and developed family office services that have transformed the concept. Founded thirty years ago, the company has no outside owners. Its expert team of investment, real estate, and family office professionals are entirely guided by the interest, goals, and priorities of the families it works with. The firm has offices in Montecito, California; New York City, New York; Manchester, Vermont; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

