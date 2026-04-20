Mandi Feely Named to HousingWire's 2026 Mortgage Rankings

Recognition highlights Feely-Swain's leadership, production, and continued impact across the mortgage industry.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mandi Feely-Swain of Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, has been featured in HousingWire's 2026 Mortgage Rankings, highlighting her production, leadership, and continued impact in the mortgage industry.

This achievement speaks to Mandi's dedication to her clients and her consistent performance in a competitive and evolving market. Known for her hands-on approach and commitment to service, she continues to set a standard for excellence while supporting homebuyers through every stage of the lending process.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the clients and communities we work with every day," said Feely-Swain. "This recognition is a reflection of the relationships we've built and the trust our clients place in us. Helping people achieve homeownership is something I take seriously, and I'm thankful to be part of such an important moment in their lives. I'm also deeply appreciative of my team—their dedication, collaboration, and commitment to excellence are a big part of this success."

Beyond her production achievements, Mandi continues to invest in the growth and development of others in the industry. Through her leadership and ongoing initiatives, she remains focused on creating opportunities for loan originators to learn, adapt, and succeed in today's market.

Her work reflects a broader focus on strengthening the mortgage experience for both clients and professionals. By prioritizing communication, consistency, and thoughtful guidance, Mandi has built a business centered on long-term relationships and dependable results—an approach that continues to resonate in an industry where trust and reliability matter.

Throughout her career, Mandi has remained committed to delivering a high level of service while building meaningful, long-term relationships. Being featured in this year's rankings highlights both her individual accomplishments and the broader impact of her work within the industry.

For more information, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources