Mandi Feely-Swain Named to Mortgage Executive Magazine's Most Influential Executives of 2025 List

Recognition honors Mandi Feely-Swain's leadership, industry impact, and commitment to advancing the mortgage profession.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mandi Feely-Swain of Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, has been named by Mortgage Executive Magazine to its Most Influential Executives of 2025 list, recognizing her leadership, industry influence, and continued contributions to the mortgage profession.

This recognition reflects Mandi's steady leadership and her role in shaping meaningful progress across the industry. Known for her people-focused approach and long-term perspective, she has built a reputation for leading with purpose while supporting professionals and the communities they serve.

"I've always believed in servant-leadership and paying it forward throughout my career," said Feely-Swain. "The mortgage industry has given me so much, and I'm passionate about production and helping other loan officers grow, succeed, and find confidence in today's market. That's why I created the Origination Boost Podcast and the Boost accountability app — to provide weekly encouragement, direction, education, and real-world insight for originators at every stage of their journey. Because every single homeowner counts."

Beyond her executive leadership, Mandi extends her impact through industry education as the host of the Origination Boost Podcast, a resource for loan originators navigating today's lending environment. The podcast covers sales strategy, marketing trends, and real-world insights from experienced professionals, with a companion mobile app expected to launch soon to expand access to its content.

Throughout her career, Mandi has remained focused on building strong teams, encouraging professional growth, and guiding organizations through sustained, responsible expansion. Being named to this list underscores her ongoing impact and the trust she has built through consistent leadership.

For more information, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources