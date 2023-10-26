Mandoe Media Expands its Reach with New Partnership in the US Market

Mandoe Media, a global leader in digital signage technology, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with TDSynnex, a Fortune 500® company renowned for connecting the world with transformative technology solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Mandoe Media as they expand their presence into the dynamic US market.

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mandoe Media has built its reputation as a trusted specialist in digital signage technology, offering end-to-end solutions that redefine how businesses engage their customers through captivating in-store experiences. Our partnership with TDSynnex signifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions to businesses in the United States.

As part of this collaboration, Mandoe Media will be integrating its cutting-edge digital signage offerings into TDSynnex's extensive portfolio of products and services. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, united by a shared vision of advancing technology and helping businesses thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Mandoe Media's impressive product lineup includes:

1. Digital Signage Design Software: Empowering businesses of all sizes to create stunning, high-definition signage that captures the imagination of in-store visitors. Our user-friendly software is designed to simplify the content creation process, ensuring that businesses can effortlessly create captivating displays.

2. Digital Signage Media Players: Ensuring that your content is delivered to screens exactly as intended, our media players guarantee swift and effective updates. With Mandoe Media Players, businesses can keep their displays dynamic and engaging without any hassle.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with TDSynnex," said Steve Baxter, CEO at Mandoe Media. "This collaboration represents a strategic alignment of our values and goals. Together, we are poised to provide businesses in the United States with unparalleled digital signage solutions that will elevate their customer engagement strategies."

Mandoe Media's partnership with TDSynnex underscores our commitment to delivering the latest in digital signage technology to businesses across the United States. By joining forces with TDSynnex, a recognized leader in the global technology distribution landscape, we are opening new doors for businesses to transform their customer experiences.

About Mandoe Media:

Mandoe Media is a global specialist in digital signage technology, offering full-service and DIY digital signage solutions. With a focus on providing businesses with the tools they need to create captivating in-store experiences, Mandoe Media is a trusted leader in the digital signage industry."

