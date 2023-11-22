Manette Trogani Snow announces the release of 'American Aswang'

New memoir intertwines the true story of a Filipino American girl's challenging coming-of-age journey with the experiences of her father's family as they were forced to repatriate to the Philippines

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manette Trogani Snow, always curious about her father's unconventional disciplinary methods, embarked on a profound journey to unravel the mysteries of her family's past. In her memoir, "American Aswang: Uncovering the truth about my Filipino American family's repatriation to the Philippines" (published by Archway Publishing), she shares the results of a 25-year mission delving into archives, articles, books, and interviews. This captivating narrative not only sheds light on her family's hidden history but also unveils a forgotten chapter in U.S. history, exploring themes of racism, immigration, and World War II.

Chronicling her childhood marked by fear, brutality, secrets, and lies, Manette unveils the story of her father's family as the sole survivors of an orchestrated campaign during World War II. Despite enduring starvation and torture during the Japanese occupation, they faced expulsion from the United States under the Filipino Repatriation Act of 1935. Rich with personal and historic images, the memoir provides insights gathered from extensive research.

Manette believes her book will resonate with readers interested in stories of racism, Asian-American history, and World War II, as well as those grappling with mixed-race identity or the feeling of being 'other.' Drawing parallels between historical and contemporary mistreatment of immigrants, she emphasizes the relevance of her family's experiences.

Expressing her hopes for readers, Manette underscores the alarming similarities between historical racism and the present treatment of immigrants, urging individuals to explore their family's history. She encourages embracing the strength inherited from ancestors for those grappling with mixed-race identity, fostering a sense of connection and understanding. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845015-american-aswang

"American Aswang: Uncovering the truth about my Filipino American family's repatriation to the Philippines"

By Manette Trogani Snow

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 500 pages | ISBN 9781665745628

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 500 pages | ISBN 9781665745635

E-Book | 500 pages | ISBN 9781665745611

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Manette Trogani Snow stands as a prominent authority on the Filipino Repatriation Act. Renowned for her expertise, she delivers lectures on repatriation, addressing audiences at numerous universities and events organized by the Filipino American National Historical Society. As an award-winning writer, she contributes significantly to the National Pinoy Archives and holds certification as a researcher for the National Archives. Alongside her husband, Andy, Manette resides in Colorado, where their family includes two daughters, Lucy and Megan, along with Megan's husband Zach and their granddaughter,Winter.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845015-american-aswang

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing