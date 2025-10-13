Mangan Inc. and QA Support Launches TriCore Industrial Measurement Services

TriCore sets a new standard for integrated industrial measurement services. Our clients will benefit from solutions that are as innovative as they are reliable. Post this

TriCore's expanded portfolio includes turnkey design, integration, and deployment of process analyzer needs, Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS), advanced regulatory emissions data analytics, regulatory consulting, system certification, and comprehensive maintenance support. These services ensure that clients meet demanding regulatory standards while maintaining long-term operational performance.

"TriCore represents the best of both organizations: a commitment to quality, regulatory excellence, and proven field expertise," said Elliott Brown, CEO of TriCore Industrial Measurement Services. "Our mission is to give clients confidence that their systems are compliant, efficient, and built to last. Together, we are proud to bring this new level of service to industries across the nation."

TriCore serves industries where compliance and safety are mission-critical, including power generation, refining and petrochemicals, natural gas, pulp and paper, cement and aggregate, and environmental services. With nationwide reach and responsive field teams, TriCore delivers a unique combination of technical expertise and hands-on service, positioning itself as a trusted partner to major energy, refining, and industrial operators across the United States.

For more information about TriCore Industrial Measurement Services, please visit www.TriCoreims.com.

About TriCore Industrial Measurement Services

TriCore Industrial Measurement Services, LLC is a specialized engineering, integration, and consulting firm dedicated to delivering process analytics, emissions monitoring, integration services, regulatory compliance, certification, and validation solutions. TriCore serves industries including power generation, refining and petrochemicals, natural gas, pulp and paper, cement and aggregate, and environmental services. Guided by the principle "Our reputation is your guarantee", TriCore combines technical expertise with responsive service to help clients achieve both compliance and operational excellence.

Media Contact

Evan Lamont, Mangan Inc., 1 562-537-6936, [email protected], https://www.tricoreims.com/

SOURCE Mangan Inc.