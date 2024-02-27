Mangan, Inc. Celebrates One Year of Strategic Partnership with TXOne Networks

Mangan's first year as a TXOne strategic partner has been marked by significant growth and learning. Our team's comprehensive understanding of TXOne's technology not only benefits our clients but also strengthens our position as a versatile and knowledgeable partner for OT cybersecurity. Post this

"Mangan's first year as a TXOne strategic partner has been marked by significant growth and learning. Our team's comprehensive understanding of TXOne's technology not only benefits our clients but also strengthens our position as a versatile and knowledgeable partner in OT cybersecurity. This depth of knowledge is something we pride ourselves on and apply consistently across all our partnerships, ensuring the most effective solutions for our clients' specific needs."

Jeff Van Natter, Director, Americas Channel of TXOne Networks expresses appreciation for this fruitful collaboration:

"Our journey with Mangan as a TXOne technology partner has been exemplary. Mangan's commitment to deeply understanding and effectively implementing our solutions has been pivotal in delivering state-of-the-art security to OT clients. Their approach to partnership is both thorough and strategic, setting a high standard in the industry."

The one-year anniversary of this partnership is not just a celebration of the successful alliance with TXOne Networks, but also a testament to Mangan Cybersecurity's all-encompassing dedication to expertise across all its technology partnerships. This commitment ensures that Mangan remains at the forefront, offering flexible and powerful cybersecurity solutions in an ever-evolving industrial landscape.

About TXOne

TXOne Networks Inc., offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.

About Mangan Inc.

Mangan Inc. is a nationally recognized Specialty Engineering, Automation, and Integration Company providing a full range of services for the Refining, Oil & Gas, Pipeline, Renewable Energy, Chemicals, and Life Sciences Industries. Offered services include Automation, Design, Engineering, Control System Integration, OT Cybersecurity, Specialty Power and Distribution, Safety Instrumented Systems, Software Solutions, SCADA, Safety Lifecycle Management, Commissioning, Compliance, SmartPlant Instrumentation, Process Analyzers/CEMS Solutions, Project and Construction Management expertise.

For more information about Mangan Incorporated, visit www.manganinc.com. For more information about Mangan OT Cybersecurity and ICSSbD™, visit www.mangancyber.com

