Mangan, Inc. Strengthens Its Portfolio with the Strategic Acquisition of VE Technology from Orbital Gas

Acquiring VE Technology marks a transformative step for Mangan. VE Technology's unique fixed and retractable sample probes are a testament to our pursuit of excellence, enabling us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive and state-of-the-art analytical solutions.

Designed to excel under the demanding conditions of the process industry in liquid and gas applications, VE Technology offers the highest probe reliability and sample integrity by minimizing vortex-related vibration and actively rejecting contaminants. Integrating these advanced solutions into Mangan, Inc.'s offerings will significantly bolster the company's ability to meet and exceed critical industry requirements, especially in achieving precise and representative sampling across diverse analytical applications.

About Mangan Inc.

Mangan, Inc. is a nationally recognized Specialty Engineering, Automation, and Integration Company, delivering a wide range of services for the Refining, Gas & Oil, Pipeline, Renewable Energy, Chemicals, and Life Sciences industries. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, Mangan, Inc. leverages the latest technologies to enhance the reliability and efficiency of complex industrial operations. Learn more about Mangan, Inc. and its Process Analyzers and CEMS solutions at https://analyzerengineering.com/.

About VE Technology

VE Technology is a patented technology designed for the rigorous demands of the process industry. It offers unparalleled precision in liquid and gas applications. The cutting-edge solution enhances reliability and efficiency, significantly improves sample integrity, and minimizes maintenance requirements.

