MANGAPLAZA HOLDS THIRD ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN AND ANNOUNCES THE HOTTEST TRENDING TITLES of 2024

OSAKA, Japan, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NTT Solmare Corp celebrates the third anniversary of MangaPlaza (https://mangaplaza.com), one of the biggest digital manga libraries in the U.S., with an exciting campaign for their users, featuring many appealing rewards and perks. MangaPlaza actively localizes and distributes genres that boast a large female fan base, including Boys' Love (BL) manga, with continued plans to focus on actively distributing content geared toward this audience.

"We have seen growth of approximately 300% in quarterly sales for the second year in a row on MangaPlaza, achieving immense popularity within three years among its large and still-growing user base. We would like to keep playing a major role in the spread and expansion of manga and manga culture overseas," said President Asahi at NTT Solmare.

Manga journalist Debora Aoki shared her insights on MangaPlaza's impact, saying: "Manga is currently one of the top 4 bestselling categories across all books in N. America, with fiction in the romance genre right beside it as a perennial top-seller. However romance manga [including shojo manga, josei manga, yuri (girls' love), and BL manga] is generally overshadowed by shonen (boys) manga, especially series with an anime tie-in. MangaPlaza is showing that manga—even manga aimed primarily at female readers and without a high profile anime series—is something that readers overseas are craving." To meet demand, MangaPlaza has expanded its catalog of romance manga by approximately 400% since the service was launched, and the number of users has doubled compared to last year. She continued, "With only 2% of all manga produced in Japan ever being published in English, it's great to see sites like MangaPlaza committing to providing new and interesting titles to international audiences with high standards for localization and translations that benefit not only the readers, but also the original creators and publishers."

To celebrate this third anniversary, a special campaign will be held with a massive stamp quest allowing users to accumulate a substantial amount of points for use on the site. In addition, users will be able to take part in a special gift point lottery available via the site's web push notifications. Premium members, who subscribe at the rate of $6.99 per month, will be able to earn 33% more in point rewards until the end of March. Users will also be able to earn extra points from reading MangaPlaza's Best Hits of 2024 and a special featured title. The festivities will continue with a huge free chapter campaign held in two phases for all users, and even more bonus chapters and read-in-full titles available for Premium members, beginning with the launch of a special anniversary page. Finally, 10 winners will earn a grand prize of 10,000 points by following and reposting the campaign on our "X" social media page. MangaPlaza will continue focusing on distributing exciting original works and providing the latest news for anime and manga fans worldwide.

Details and Dates of Rewards and Perks:

Large-Scale Free Campaign –Approximately 200 free chapters will be made available for everyone to read, across a large selection of titles. (First 100 chapters : 3/1 - 3/15, Second 100 chapters : 3/16 - 3/31)

Premium Member Subscription Perks – With their membership, users can temporarily access 100 read-in-full titles and additional chapters for 100 more titles. (3/1 - 4/30)

Gift Code Lottery – Users will be able to enter a lottery by clicking the site's push notifications for a chance to win 3,000 points. 30 winners will be selected for the prize. (3/3 - 3/31)

"X" Follow and Repost Campaign – Users who participate in this "X" social media campaign will have a chance to win 10,000 points. 10 winners will receive this grand prize. (3/3 - 3/31)

Special Limited Offer for Subscribers – Premium members will receive 33% more value on point purchases. (3/3 - 3/31)

Best Hit titles of 2024 Feature – Users will be able to earn 10% point rewards on purchases of popular 2024 titles. (3/3 - 3/31)

Special Stamp Quest – Participate in a special stamp quest, where users accumulate stamps with every site visit. After collecting a certain amount of stamps, users will receive up to 300 points as a gift. (3/23 - 3/27)

The must-read release coming this season

The Ogre's Bride has finally arrived in North America. This series created an unprecedented boom in titles themed around noblewoman characters on Japan's largest digital manga service, Comic C'moA, where it won the Grand Prize in the 2023 Japan Digital Comic Awards.

The Ogre's Bride

*Only on MangaPlaza

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Mystery/Suspense

Publisher: Starts Publishing Corporation/NTT Solmare

Author: Jun Togashi, Kureha

Copyright: ©2025 Jun Togashi･Kureha. All rights reserved.

First published in Japan in 2022 by Starts Publishing Corp., Tokyo.

Publication rights for this English edition arranged through KODANSHA LTD., Tokyo.

Webpage will go live on MangaPlaza in March

Trending Manga Titles (General and BL) from 2024

General titles:

The Lady's Family Whose Kindness Was Repaid With Betrayal Takes Revenge

*Only on MangaPlaza

Genre:Romance, Fantasy

Publisher: COMIC ROOM Co., Ltd.

Author: Hozumi Nanatsugawa, COMIC ROOM

Copyright: ©Hozumi Nanatsugawa/COMIC ROOM

Webpage on MangaPlaza

To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Publisher: KADOKAWA

Author: Iroto Tsumugi, Kori Hisakawa, Airumu

Copyright: ©Iroto Tsumugi 2023 ©Kori Hisakawa 2023 ©Airumu 2023/KADOKAWA CORPORATION

Webpage on MangaPlaza

After Giving Up on Improving Our Relationship and Distancing Myself, My Salty Fiance Began to Pester Me

*Only on MangaPlaza

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Publisher: Futabasha Publishers LTD.

Author: Eto Saitoh, Mutsuki Uno, Yukio Kumoya

Copyright: ©Eto Saitoh, Mutsuki Uno 2021

Webpage on MangaPlaza

The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Publisher: Kodansha USA Publishing

Author: Midori Yuma, Mamenosuke Fujimaru

Copyright: ©Midori Yuma, Mamenosuke Fujimaru/Kodansha Ltd.

Webpage on MangaPlaza

The Counterfeit's Fateful Encounter

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Publisher: KADOKAWA

Author: Ichinose Kaoru, Sheena Saera, Yoru Ichige

Copyright: ©Kaoru Ichinose ©Saera Sheena/KADOKAWA CORPORATION

Webpage on MangaPlaza

BL titles:

Delinquent Omega Belongs to the Beast King!

Genre: Boys' Love (BL: M/M)

Publisher: Mobile Media Research

Author: Kumagoroshi

Copyright: ©Kumagoroshi/Mobile Media Research

Webpage on MangaPlaza

The Titan's Bride

Genre: Boys' Love (BL: M/M)

Publisher: screamo

Author: ITKZ

Copyright: © ITKZ/ WWWave

Webpage on MangaPlaza

The Seduction of the Deep Sleeper

*Only on MangaPlaza

Genre: Boys' Love (BL: M/M), MangaPlaza Originals

Publisher: C'moA Comics

Author: Suzushiro

Copyright: ©Suzushiro/C'moA Comics

Webpage on MangaPlaza

The Wolf's Bride

*Only on MangaPlaza

Genre: Boys' Love (BL: M/M)

Publisher: Frontier Works Inc.

Author: KANA RIYUMA

Copyright: ©KANA RIYUMA/Frontier Works Inc.

Webpage on MangaPlaza

My "Toy" is Connected to My Best Friend

*Only on MangaPlaza

Genre: Boys' Love (BL: M/M)

Publisher: HOUBUNSHA

Author: SAEKO KAMON

Copyright: ©SAEKO KAMON/HOUBUNSHA

Webpage on MangaPlaza

About MangaPlaza

"MangaPlaza" has partnered with more than 120 publishers to present one of the nation's largest providers of digital manga. The website boasts a library of over 130,000 manga chapters, many of which are exclusive to MangaPlaza. MangaPlaza also offers a Premium membership for $6.99/month (with a one-week free trial) that grants users unlimited access to over 25,000 chapters and even greater bonuses on point purchases.

About NTT Solmare Corp.

NTT Solmare Corp. (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. "Comic C'moA," their e-book and digital manga site, features one of Japan's largest digital libraries with over 1,520,000 books, and has been leading the market in Japan and greater Asia for 20 years with over 40 million users each month. In 2019, the company released the global hit mobile game, "Obey Me!," a dating simulation game with 8 million downloads across 186 countries and regions.

