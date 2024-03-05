MangaPlaza Milestone: Celebrating Second Year Anniversary With A 1 Million Point Pool Giveaway And Major Deals On New BL Home Page

MangaPlaza actively localizes and distributes genres that have a large female fan base, including Mature and BL, and plans to continue to focus efforts to actively distribute content geared toward that audience. Post this

To celebrate this second anniversary, a special massive giveaway from a million point pool will be held. In addition, some MangaPlaza titles will be selected for "You Should Read This Manga 2024" on MyAnimeList and will be featured on a dedicated page on the MangaPlaza website with additional free chapters. Along with the launch of a new, dedicated page for the growing fanbase of BL manga, there will be a 50% discount, and users can earn 30% more point rewards. Since launching the service two years ago, the platform has seen a surge in popularity for Mature and BL titles, among its many other genres. The diverse lineup of original titles has been a key factor in attracting users in the U.S. Finally, "Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!", which has achieved 90 million reads worldwide, has been greenlit for an anime adaptation. MangaPlaza will continue to focus on distributing original works and provide exciting news for fans of manga and anime, such as releases of new anime adaptations.

Details of Rewards and Perks:

1 Million Point Pool Giveaway – As a special gift, a total of 1 million points will be distributed among users who purchase over 20 items. (3/1-3/31)

50% Point Reward on Bulk Purchases – A 50% point reward will be given to all users who purchase over five items. (3/1-3/7)

MyAnimeList Featured Titles – Dedicated MangaPlaza page on titles selected for "You Should Read This Manga 2024" and bonus free chapters for the featured titles. (2/26-4/1)

Free Chapter Bonus Special – MORE free-to-read chapters for over 100 select titles. (3/1~3/31)

Review Point Giveaway – Earn up to 500 points by writing reviews. A review with a comment will get 10 points, while a star rating will get 1 point. (3/1-3/31)

BL Page Anniversary Sale & Point Rewards* – To improve usability, a new web page dedicated to BL has been launched. In commemoration of the launch, the majority of BL titles will have select chapters available for 50% off and eligible for 30% point rewards (3/8-3/31) *A 30% point reward applies to all BL titles released on MangaPlaza by Dec. 2023 . A 50% off applies to all BL titles released on MangaPlaza by Jan. 2024 .

. A 50% off applies to all BL titles released on MangaPlaza by . Obey Me! Collaboration – There will be an Obey Me! special feature page on MangaPlaza, and all "Obey Me!" titles will be 30% off (3/1-3/31)

Follow & Repost Giveaway – 10 users who follow MangaPlaza's social media (Instagram, X/ Twitter) and repost about this giveaway will be randomly selected to receive 10,000 points (3/1-3/31)

Trending Manga Titles (General, Mature and BL) from 2023

General titles:

Mature titles: Please refer the PDF press release.

BL titles: Please refer the PDF press release.

Anime Debut title:

About MangaPlaza

"MangaPlaza" has partnered with about 100 publishers to present one of the nation's largest providers of digital manga. The website boasts a library of over 110,000 manga chapters, many of which are exclusive to MangaPlaza. MangaPlaza also offers a Premium membership for $6.99/month (with a one-week free trial) that grants users unlimited access to over 25,000 chapters and 10% point rewards on individual chapter purchases. We are creating new opportunities for readers of all ages to encounter fascinating new manga stories.

About NTT Solmare Corp.

NTT Solmare Corp. (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. "Comic C'moA," their e-book and digital manga site, features one of Japan's largest digital libraries with over 1,270,000 books, and has been leading the market in Japan and greater Asia for 19 years with over 35 million users each month. In 2019, the company released the global hit mobile game, "Obey Me!," a dating simulation game with 8 million downloads across 186 countries and regions.

Copyright (Must be included when using manga assets)

[General]

● Tonight, Shall We Exchange Husbands?-Full Color

©︎Irie Natsu/ WWWave

● Eyeing Shiba from Next Door

©︎Aoi Moriwaki

● Do You Still Take Me for Better or for Worse?

©︎Keiku Hagiwara 2019

● Love and Hell

©︎Daisuke Imai / COMIC ROOM 2022

● Congratulations! You're Expecting!

©︎Rino Shinjou・Amemichi Sunagawa/Starts Publishing Corporation

[Mature]

● Seal My Lips With a Kiss

©︎Fudono Fudou/Solmare Publishing

● Show It To Me, Baby!

©︎Keiku Hagiwara/Iproduction Co. Ltd.

● My Young Medalist Lover is a Devoted Beast: Learning to Love Each Other Despite

our Size Difference

©︎SAWA KURONO/Solmare Publishing

● No Matter How Much I ***, Satou Won't Let Go! Which Do You Prefer, Fingers or

Tongue?

©︎Sawa Kurono/Mobile Media Research

● I've Reincarnated as the Villainess, but the Stubborn Crown Prince I Was Supposed

to Lose Is All Over Me!!

©︎Machinechine , Nanami Hanabishi / TAKESHOBO

[BL]

● Sating the Wolf

©︎Troy Arukuno/ShuCream Inc.

● Delinquent Omega Belongs to the Beast King!

©︎Kumagoroshi/Mobile Media Research

● Hands Off My Sub

©︎SAME ZARAME/HOUBUNSHA

● What's Wrong with Being Innocent?

©︎Shigure Fuyushima/SHODENSHA Publishing CO.,LTD.

● My Personal Weatherman

©︎Nikke Taino/Solmare Publishing

[Anime Debut]

● Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!

©︎mamakari/Solmare Publishing

