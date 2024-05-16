Mangat Group Launches Mangat Construction to Enhance Local Infrastructure Development

"We initially provided these facilities solely for our projects, but it became clear that there was a broader need among local developers for more robust infrastructure solutions," said Tony Mangat, founder and CEO of The Mangat Group and Mangat Construction. Post this

"We initially provided these facilities solely for our projects, but it became clear that there was a broader need among local developers for more robust infrastructure solutions," said Tony Mangat, founder and CEO of The Mangat Group and Mangat Construction. "This expansion allows us to support a wider range of development projects, significantly speeding up the construction process."

Mangat Construction currently employs 30 specialists and is actively involved in a project in Fountain Hills, where it is installing utilities for a new development of nine luxury homes. Additionally, the company was recently selected to provide underground facilities for a new self-storage facility in Peoria.

Over the next few years, Mangat Construction plans to create more than 100 jobs in Arizona, contributing to local employment and economic growth.

About The Mangat Group

Founded by Tony Mangat, a former truck driver turned entrepreneur, The Mangat Group has evolved from a trucking business into a multifaceted enterprise encompassing land development and film production. Owning approximately 1,000 acres in the Phoenix metro area, Mangat has leveraged his unique insights from the trucking industry to drive success across various sectors, including real estate and community projects. He is also a noted philanthropist, committed to giving back to his community.

