Mangia's Resorts in Italy Taps MDA Hospitality Solutions to Lead Hospitality Training in Sicily and Sardinia

We're thrilled to bring our renowned luxury service training to Mangia's Resorts, marking our first venture into Europe. This expansion further cements our global reputation and paves the way for MDA to become the leading hospitality training provider worldwide.-Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez Post this

Using the company's signature three-step training approach—Discovery, Development, and Delivery, MDA will work with Mangia's to enhance its luxury service standards, equip department leaders with advanced training skills, boost staff confidence, foster higher guest satisfaction scores, and streamline operations through highly personalized, culturally attuned approach- ultimately directly impacting an increase in revenue.

The six-week program offers a comprehensive curriculum on menu and cocktail expertise, refined service methods, and hands-on training activities. By blending practical skills—such as guest interaction best practices and beverage knowledge—with targeted coaching for department heads, MDA ensures that the techniques introduced will endure well beyond the initial onsite sessions, fostering a sustainable training culture.

"We're thrilled to bring our renowned luxury service training to Mangia's Resorts and mark our first venture into Europe's vibrant hospitality market. MDA has honed an approach that seamlessly integrates brand authenticity with stellar guest experiences. This expansion into Italy is not only a milestone for MDA but a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results worldwide. We can't wait to blend our proven methodologies with the rich Italian culture at Mangia's Resorts, further cementing our global reputation and paving the way for MDA to become the leading hospitality training provider worldwide", said Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, founder and CEO of MDA Hospitality Solutions.

Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), owned by funds managed by Blackstone and recognized as the largest owner of resort hotels in Southern Europe, marked its inaugural move into Italy in 2021. Under a strategic agreement with Mangia's, Resort by the Sea—one of the country's leading resort hotel owners and operators—HIP acquired a portfolio of six beachfront properties located on the iconic islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

Since 2019, MDA Hospitality has collaborated with multiple Blackstone-owned properties, establishing a trusted relationship that consistently delivers impactful results. Their ongoing success in elevating service standards and operational efficiency makes MDA a go-to partner within the Blackstone portfolio, illustrating a shared commitment to excellence and continuous improvement across each new project.

High-resolution images of Mangias' Resorts can be found here.

About MDA Hospitality Solutions | Press Kit Access HERE

MDA Hospitality Solutions is the premier provider of full-service training, partnering with companies as an extension of their training team. MDA Hospitality writes, designs, and delivers dynamic training programs and resources that reflect the client's brand style, voice, and image. MDA Hospitality's portfolio includes leading international hotel companies, national grocers, residential communities, country clubs, and independent restaurants. Brands like Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, and The Fresh Market look to MDA to design, develop, and deliver comprehensive training programs for thousands of employees. Leveraging their extensive operational experience and innovative three-step training approach—Discovery, Development, and Delivery—MDA Hospitality equips teams with the relevant skills and knowledge to excel in their roles and love their jobs. Founded by hospitality expert Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez and based in Miami, Florida, MDA Hospitality is the service industry's trusted partner in transforming training visions into reality, significantly increasing guest service scores, employee engagement, and profit. MDA Hospitality Solutions is WBENC-certified, the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses, and a certified member of WOSB, Women-Owned Small Business, Federal Contract Program. For more information, please visit www.mdahospitality.com. Follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Mangia Resorts

Mangia's Aeroviaggi, rebranded as Mangia's, Resort by the Sea in 2021, is one of Italy's top 10 hospitality brands, awarded by the Booking Traveller Review Awards 2021. With over 1 million visitors a year, the Group caters to national and international customers by offering a wide range of 13 exclusive resorts located in prestigious seaside destinations in Sicily and Sardinia, epitomizing Made in Italy excellence. For more information visit https://www.mangias.com/en/resorts

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], Cessie C. Communications

SOURCE MDA Hospitality Solutions