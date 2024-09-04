Manhard Consulting Hires Matthew Korte, PE to Lead New Nashville Office

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team," said CEO Don Manhard. "He has a proven record of success and a deep understanding of Nashville and the region. We are confident that under his leadership, our new Nashville office will thrive and become a key player in our ongoing growth strategy." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team," said CEO Don Manhard. "He has a proven record of success and a deep understanding of Nashville and the region. We are confident that under his leadership, our new Nashville office will thrive and become a key player in our ongoing growth strategy."

The Nashville office will provide Manhard's full line of services and focus on all markets the firm serves, including residential, multi-family, industrial, and retail, further strengthening the company's commitment to providing an excellent client experience.

"I am excited to join Manhard and lead the new office, establishing a strong local and regional presence," said Korte. "This is a great opportunity to build on the company's success, leverage the expertise and resources it has developed over decades, and drive continued growth in this important, growing market."

Manhard's new Nashville office opened September 3rd at 414 Union Street, Suite 1900, Nashville. The office will be staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional services and supported by Manhard Consulting's national network of engineering and surveying experts. Contact Matt Korte at [email protected].

The new Manhard Consulting Nashville office gives the firm 16 offices nationwide. For more information about Manhard Consulting, visit https://www.manhard.com.

About Manhard Consulting

Manhard Consulting is a full-service civil engineering and surveying firm that serves public and private clients nationwide. Our associates collaborate with your teams to address safety, functionality, and quality-of-life issues where it matters most: on your site, in the community, in everyday life. With more than 350 employees, 16 offices across the United States, and more than 10,000 clients, Manhard Consulting continues to lead the industry as one of the most responsive, innovative, technologically advanced civil engineering and surveying firms in the country. Learn more about Manhard on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Trish Manhard, Manhard Consulting, 847.343.2909, [email protected], www.manhard.com

SOURCE Manhard Consulting