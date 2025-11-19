Manhattan Attorney Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Announces Retirement from Litigation and Trial Practice to Focus on Consulting, Real Estate, Investment Advisory, and National Mediation Services

MANHATTAN N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent Manhattan attorney Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. has announced his official retirement from the litigation and trial practice of law, effective December 31, 2025. After more than 25 years of representing clients in complex civil, business, and real estate matters, Hernandez will now dedicate his full attention to his expanding portfolio of ventures in business consulting, real estate, investment advisory, and national mediation services.

Throughout his distinguished career, Hernandez has earned a reputation for integrity, skill, and professionalism. His practice has spanned business law, real estate, probate, and trust litigation, with a focus on achieving results and building long-term relationships with clients across New York, California, and Texas.

"I want to sincerely thank my clients and colleagues for the trust they have placed in me over the past 25 years," said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. "It has been a tremendous honor to advocate for individuals and businesses in court. The friendships, experiences, and lessons from my years in litigation have shaped the professional I am today. At this stage, I believe my time and energy are best directed toward helping others grow through consulting, investment, real estate, and mediation."

Following his retirement from litigation and courtroom practice, Hernandez will continue to lead a family of companies, including ARH Consulting LLC, ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Mediations, and his real estate divisions under Keller Williams Beverly Hills and Keller Williams NYC. These organizations are focused on providing strategic consulting, capital and wealth advisory, real estate investment and development, and mediation services for clients nationwide.

"This next chapter represents an evolution of everything I've built over the last 25 years," Hernandez added. "Through ARH Consulting, ARH Global Advisors, and ARH Mediations, we're empowering clients to resolve disputes efficiently, build businesses, invest wisely, and create lasting financial success."

Hernandez's national mediation practice, operating under ARH Mediations, will provide neutral, results-oriented mediation services in business, probate, real estate, and contract disputes, both virtually and in person. His mediation work reflects his belief that many conflicts can be resolved more effectively through dialogue, creativity, and structured negotiation rather than litigation.

About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is a seasoned attorney and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in law, business, real estate, and mediation. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University School of Law. Hernandez has built a career that bridges law, business, and finance—helping clients achieve growth, stability, and long-term success through strategic advisory and real estate investment.

About ARH Consulting LLC, ARH Global Advisors LLC & ARH Mediations

ARH Consulting LLC and ARH Global Advisors LLC offer nationwide business consulting, investment advisory, real estate development, and strategic growth services for businesses and high-net-worth individuals.

ARH Mediations provides national mediation services across business, probate, and real estate disputes, offering efficient, confidential, and balanced solutions for parties seeking to avoid costly litigation.

Together, these firms reflect Hernandez's ongoing mission: to help clients increase revenue, expand opportunities, and build value through consulting, investment, and innovation.

