Manhattan Construction Company Recognized as Top Safety Leader Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors

"Building a strong safety culture takes endurance, dedication, and a continual drive to improve," said Jason Martin, Vice President of Manhattan Construction Co. "We are grateful for national safety recognition and extend our deepest thanks to our clients, teams, and trade partners for their support in keeping safety at the forefront of what we do. This Pinnacle honor is shared among them all."

The 2023 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum or Gold status in ABC's STEP Safety Management System in 2023, reflective of their 2022 safety performance data. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations, and interviews conducted by members of ABC's National Health and Safety Committee. Manhattan Construction Co. is a ten-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner.

"Health and safety are core values for Manhattan Construction Co., deeply integrated into the company's actions and decision-making processes," said 2024 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Buddy Henley, president, Henley Construction Co. Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland. "Manhattan Construction Co. does not compromise on safety, relentlessly ensuring every employee arrives and leaves the jobsite in the same or better condition every day. Among the NSEA winners are several ABC Top Performers, which demonstrates the positive impact of implementing strong safety programs. Join me in thanking this top safety contractors for the example they set in this industry."

The National Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236—Construction of Buildings; NAICS 237—Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; and NAICS 238—Specialty Trade Contractors.

ABC's STEP Safety Management System provides contractors and suppliers with a robust, no-cost framework for measuring safety data and benchmarking with peers in the industry. The self-assessment tool helps participants identify real opportunities for scalable growth in their safety programs to lower their total recordable incident rates.

Manhattan Construction Company provides preconstruction, construction management, program management, general building, and design-build services. Manhattan's award-winning portfolio includes mission-critical, sports, healthcare, government, education, laboratory, aviation, transportation, convention, entertainment, casino, and hospitality facilities. Manhattan is a 20-time Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC), an ABC 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Top Performing Contractor, a ten-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner, and 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023 National Safety Pinnacle Award winner. Manhattan Construction Company is a Manhattan Construction Group family of companies member. www.manhattanconstruction.com

