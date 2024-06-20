Manifest Vegas 2025 Announces Its Next 50 Visionary Speakers

100 Senior Executives Representing the Global End-To-End Supply Chain Have Confirmed To Speak at Manifest 2025

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of recently announcing their first 50 speakers, Manifest Vegas has confirmed 50 additional influential leaders - including several Founders, CEOs and supply chain decision makers that are confirmed to grace the stage at Manifest Vegas 2025, the premier event for the global end-to-end supply chain and logistics community.

For Judy Webb-Hapgood, Chief Supply Chain Officer of The University of Miami/The University of Miami Health System "Manifest Vegas is a world class industry conference that brings together the best in global supply chain. It allows attendees to interact with innovators in the industry as they continue to evolve the supply chain."

The list of additional confirmed participants includes:

Deema Adada , CEO & Co-Founder, BiggerPicture

, CEO & Co-Founder, BiggerPicture Amanda Chawla , SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Stanford Medicine

, SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, CEO, Zipline

Michael Davis , CEO & President, CORT

, CEO & President, CORT Matthew Eby , CEO & Founder, First Street

, CEO & Founder, First Street Sasha Koff , SVP, Digital Supply Chain, Dell Technologies

, SVP, Digital Supply Chain, Dell Technologies Hendrik Kramer , CEO & Co-Founder, Fernride

, CEO & Co-Founder, Fernride Christina Loh , SVP Supply Chain, Zwift

, SVP Supply Chain, Zwift Patrick MacDonald-King , CEO, Greenlane

, CEO, Greenlane Jason Massey , CEO & Co-Founder, Ndustrial

, CEO & Co-Founder, Ndustrial Deanne McKissick , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Aristocrat Gaming

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Aristocrat Gaming John Navas , COO, Allivet

, COO, Allivet Tim Perkins , CEO, Sourcifi

, CEO, Sourcifi Thiago Veiga , Global VP, Digital Core and CIO End-to-End Value Chain, Mars Snacking

, Global VP, Digital Core and CIO End-to-End Value Chain, Mars Snacking Judy Webb-Hapgood , Chief Supply Chain Officer, The University of Miami /The University of Miami Health System

Over 300 of the industry's best and brightest will take the Manifest Vegas 2025 stage, at its new home in The Venetian, to address the most pressing issues across global end-to-end supply chain and logistics operations such as Planning, Sourcing, Manufacturing, Maritime & Ports, Intermodal, ESG, DEI, AI, Nearshoring, Cold Chain, Supplier Relationship Management, Geopolitical Disruptions, Talent & Labor, Warehouse Innovations, Last Mile & Returns.

Tickets for Manifest Vegas 2025 will remain at a reduced price point before increasing on June 28th.

Visit https://www.ManifestVegas.com to view the full list of speakers and learn how to register!

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 10th-12th, 2025, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

