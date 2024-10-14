Manifest Vegas 2025 Announces Its Official Event Agenda

The program includes more than 130 sessions addressing an array of essential topics for the end-to-end supply chain and logistics community

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of research and planning with the global supply chain & logistics community, Manifest Vegas has officially launched its thought leadership program. The event begins on Monday, February 10th with the Kick-Off Day program consisting of four half-day tracks running between 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm covering Maritime & Ports, Sustainability, Intermodal and Cold Chain. See the agenda here.

Over the past year, global supply chains have faced an array of unprecedented challenges, including a deadly bridge collapse causing approximately $28 billion in goods to be rerouted, cyberattacks, looming threat of an East Coast port strike, geopolitical and socio-economic instability, climate change, and rising inflation. Industry leaders recognize the imperative of working together, exploring cutting-edge technologies, and sharing ideas to maintain their competitiveness. With that in mind, more than 300 global leaders will take the Manifest Vegas stages to engage in crucial discussions on these topics - 50+ of which are C-level supply chain executives - COOs, CSCOs, and CPOs as well as groundbreaking startups driving the future of supply chain innovation.

The main agenda for February 11th and February 12th will feature 100+ sessions covering critical themes such as:

Machine Learning & AI

Nearshoring

Organizational Design

Planning & Forecasting

Automation & Robotics

Visibility & Digitization

Risk & Security

ESG & DEI

Autonomous & Electric

Sourcing, Procurement & Manufacturing

Supply Chain Resiliency

Workforce & Talent

Partnerships & Investing

Returns

Shipping & Last Mile

Drones

Global & Cross Border

Safety & Regulations

Programming on these days will focus on disruptions and current events as well as enterprise wide solutions to supply chain pain points; accentuating the partnerships and futuristic technologies that are transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Manifest Vegas will also attract more than 600 cutting edge start-ups to the event, 40 of whom will give presentations on the Innovation Stage. Attendees that purchase All-Access tickets will be able to attend the sessions across all 3 days as well as gain access to an Expo Hall with 300+ exhibitors on hand, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by the Official After Party on Wednesday, February 12th at 9:00 pm.

To view the full agenda and learn how to register, visit https://manifestvegas.com/

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 10th-12th, 2025, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest, 1 2038587042, [email protected], ManifestVegas.com

SOURCE Manifest