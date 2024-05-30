Manifest Vegas 2025 Announces the Initial Lineup of Speakers

Senior Executives From Across the Global End-to-End Supply Chain and Logistics Operations Are Set To Discuss Disruptions, Tech Innovations, and Partnerships

NEW YORK , May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty of the most influential leaders - including several Chief Supply Chain, Operating and Procurement Officers spanning the entire value chain are already confirmed to grace the stage at Manifest Vegas 2025, the premier event for the global end-to-end supply chain and logistics community.

For Vanessa Clemendot, VP, NA Chief Supply Chain Officer at L'Oreal, "Manifest Vegas is a fantastic platform for supply chain leaders and innovators to deep dive together on the ways technology is reshaping the industry." She added "the panels in 2024 were great, and so were the more informal connections I was able to make there. I very much look forward to the 2025 edition."

The first 50 speakers confirmed to participate include:

Roberto Canevari , EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

, EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Josip Ćesić, CEO, Gideon

Vanessa Clemendot, VP, NA Chief Supply Chain Officer, L'Oreal

Karoline Dygas , Vice President and CPO, Nordstrom

, Vice President and CPO, Nordstrom Reginaldo Ecclissato, Chief Business Operations and Supply Chain Officer, Unilever

Shauna Gamble , CPO & SVP Supply Chain, BOMBARDIER

, CPO & SVP Supply Chain, BOMBARDIER James Gowen , SVP Global Supply Chain, Chief Sustainability Officer, Verizon

, SVP Global Supply Chain, Chief Sustainability Officer, Verizon Dirk Holbach , CSVP, CSCO, Henkel Consumer Brands

, CSVP, CSCO, Henkel Consumer Brands Andy Huang , Head of US Logistics, Shein

, Head of US Logistics, Shein Amalia Londono , EVP End to End Supply Chain North America, Colgate-Palmolive Company

, EVP End to End Supply Chain North America, Colgate-Palmolive Company Chris Nielsen , EVP, Product Support & Chief Quality Officer, Toyota Motor North America

, EVP, Product Support & Chief Quality Officer, Toyota Motor North America Benjamin Noyan , Founder, Rouvia

, Founder, Rouvia Brenda O'Connor Juanas , SVP, UBS

, SVP, UBS Ricky Silver , CEO, Daily Harvest

, CEO, Daily Harvest Dave Wheeler , Chief Operating Officer, New Balance

Over 300 of the industry's best and brightest will take the Manifest Vegas 2025 stage, at its new home in The Venetian, to address the most pressing issues across global end-to-end supply chain and logistics operations such as Planning, Sourcing, Manufacturing, Maritime & Ports, Intermodal, ESG, DEI, AI, Nearshoring, Cold Chain, Supplier Relationship Management, Geopolitical Disruptions, Talent & Labor, Warehouse Innovations, Last Mile & Returns. Approximately 25 companies will also leverage Manifest Vegas to unveil significant announcements, share insights on groundbreaking partnerships, and introduce disruptive technologies that are shaping supply chains globally.

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 10-12, 2025, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

