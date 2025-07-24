Manifest Vegas 2026 Announces Its Next 50 Confirmed Speakers

100 Senior Executives Representing the Global End-To-End Supply Chain Are Confirmed To Speak at February's Event

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of recently announcing their first 50 speakers, Manifest Vegas 2026 has added 50 additional influential leaders - including Founders, CEOs and CSCOs. These additional C-suite speakers will bring a truly global perspective, representing key regions driving supply chain innovation - including India, Germany, the UK, Mexico, Singapore, Africa and Austria.

These additional C-suite speakers will bring a truly global perspective, representing regions driving supply chain transformation - including India, Germany, the UK, Mexico, Singapore, and Austria. While based around the world, these leaders oversee global operations, making their insights highly relevant to supply chain executives that are navigating similar challenges in scale, complexity, and cross-border coordination.

"Manifest Vegas 2026 is designed for innovators at the forefront of changing the end-to-end supply chain landscape, and I'm excited to connect with fellow thought leaders shaping the industry" stated Amanda Prochaska, Chief Wonder Officer, Wonder Services.

The list of additional confirmed participants includes:

Wilhelm Kerl , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Amer Sports

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dave Wheeler , Chief Operating Officer, New Balance

, Chief Operating Officer, New Balance Frank Kantner , CSCO, US, IKEA

, CSCO, US, IKEA Abdelaziz Salah, VP, Supply Chain, Kimberly-Clark

Karin Levy , CEO, Zimark

, CEO, Zimark Tim Nall , EVP, Chief Global Supply Chain and Technology Officer, Brown-Forman

, EVP, Chief Global Supply Chain and Technology Officer, Brown-Forman Roberto Canevari , EVP, Chief Value Chain Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

, EVP, Chief Value Chain Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Christy Cardenas , Founder, Iris Invest

, Founder, Lucien Besse , COO & Co-Founder, Shippeo

, COO & Co-Founder, Shippeo Charles Boakye , Head of Americas Energy Transition Strategy, Jefferies

, Head of Americas Energy Transition Strategy, Jefferies Amanda Prochaska , Chief Wonder Officer, Wonder Services

, Chief Wonder Officer, Wonder Services Vickram Srivastava , Head of Supply Chain - North America , Sun Pharma

, Head of Supply Chain - , Sun Pharma Pablo Palafox , CEO & Co-Founder, HappyRobot

, CEO & Co-Founder, HappyRobot Ajay Singh , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Hindustan Platinum

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Hindustan Platinum Maria Gutierrez Penaloza , Managing Partner & Co Founder, Nido Ventures

Over 400 of the industry's best and brightest will take the Manifest Vegas 2026 stage at The Venetian, February 9th - 11th, to address the most pressing issues across global end-to-end supply chain and logistics operations such as Planning, Procurement, Manufacturing, Risk Mitigation, Cold Chain, AI, Nearshoring, Supplier Diversification, Geopolitical Disruptions, Workforce & Talent, Robotics & Automation, as well as Last Mile & Returns.

Tickets for Manifest 2026 will remain at a reduced price point before increasing in September.

Visit https://www.ManifestVegas.com to view the full list of speakers and learn how to register!

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 9th-11th, 2026, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premier events studio that produces Medicarians

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest Vegas, 1 2038587042, [email protected], www.ManifestVegas.com

SOURCE Manifest Vegas