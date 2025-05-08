Manifest Vegas 2026 Announces Its the Initial Lineup of Speakers

Senior Executives From Across the Global End-to-End Supply Chain and Logistics Ecosystem Are Set to Discuss Risk Mitigation, Technology Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty of the most influential leaders - including several Chief Supply Chain, Operating, and Procurement Officers - are already confirmed to grace the stage at Manifest Vegas 2026. Representing every link of the value chain - from planning and sourcing to manufacturing and delivery - driving the premier gathering for the global end-to-end supply chain and logistics community.

For Anna Peckhart, VP Supply Chain Planning & Compliance at Ulta Beauty "as a first-time attendee, I'm really looking forward to seeing how Manifest brings together the most exciting innovations and leaders across the supply chain space.I've heard great things about the energy, the insights, and the connections made there—and I'm eager to experience it all firsthand."

"I am incredibly excited to join many of the brightest minds across global supply chain & logistics, as I take the stage during Manifest Vegas 2026," said Sarah Clarke, Chief Supply Chain and Technology Officer, AEO Inc. "With more than two decades leading operations and logistics for some of the largest, most notable brands in retail, I am eager to connect with fellow visionaries and collaborate on innovative solutions for building resilient, flexible and efficient retail value chains."

The first 50 speakers confirmed to participate include:

Sarah Clarke , Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer, AEO Inc.

, Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer, AEO Inc. Michael Frey , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Beiersdorf

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Beiersdorf Pascal Montilus , Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Clorox Company

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Clorox Company Linda Reddy , Global Head of Supply Chain, Nando's Group Limited

, Global Head of Supply Chain, Nando's Group Limited Rod West , EVP, Global Supply Chain, Dollar General

, EVP, Global Supply Chain, Dollar General Mathew Elenjickal, CEO & Founder, FourKites

John Farabee , CSCO, Americas, Clarins

, CSCO, Americas, Clarins Carlos Ruiz , EVP, Chief Operations Officer, Church & Dwight

, EVP, Chief Operations Officer, Church & Dwight Neil Neufeld , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Misfits Market

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Misfits Market Miguel Martins da Silva , Group Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dr. Max BDC

, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dr. Stephany Lapierre , CEO & Founder, Tealbook

, CEO & Founder, Tealbook Anna Peckhart , VP Supply Chain Planning & Compliance, Ulta Beauty

, VP Supply Chain Planning & Compliance, Ulta Beauty Jeffrey Ball , Chief Procurement Officer, MediaNews Group

, Chief Procurement Officer, MediaNews Group Vlad Bilanovsky, CEO, Wisetech Global

Scott Schienvar , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sol de Janeiro

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jessica Robinson , Partner, Assembly Ventures

, Partner, Assembly Ventures Nicole LeBlanc , Partner, Woven Ventures

Over 400 of the industry's best and brightest will take the Manifest Vegas 2026 stage at The Venetian, Las Vegas to address the most critical challenges and innovations across global end-to-end supply chain and logistics operations—from planning and sourcing to maritime, intermodal, sustainability, warehousing, last mile, and returns.

Building on that foundation, new and expanded focus areas for 2026 include Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing, Cold Chain, and Procurement. With temperature control emerging as one of the most significant areas of investment across the value chain, Cold Chain will now have its own dedicated "mini-Manifest" experience to spotlight the latest innovations. Also, a new half-day program will be dedicated to Procurement, to explore supplier diversification, risk and scenario-based planning, and automation across the Source-to-Contract lifecycle. Lastly, with nearly $1 trillion dollars pouring into U.S. manufacturing, dedicated sessions will spotlight what's real and what's next - featuring practical strategies for resilience and local sourcing, alongside the disruptors redefining automation and robotics.

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 9th-11th, 2026, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Medicarians.

