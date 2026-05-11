Manifest Vegas 2027 Announces Its Initial Lineup of Speakers

Global Supply Chain Leaders Converge to Navigate Tariff Disruption, AI-Driven Transformation, and the New Era of Resilient Supply Chains

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty of the most influential leaders, including dozens of Chief Supply Chain, Operating, and Procurement Officers, are already confirmed to grace the stage at Manifest Vegas 2027. Representing every link of the value chain - from planning and sourcing to manufacturing and delivery - they are driving the premier gathering for the global end-to-end supply chain and logistics community.

400+ global executives - including shippers, investors and cutting-edge startups are taking the Manifest stage to get into the real work - how AI moves from pilot to practice, how organizations are optimizing in a cost-conscious world, how cross-industry partnerships are building resilience against global disruption, and how transformations are being executed today.

The first 50 speakers confirmed to participate include:

Antione Bennett, Head of Supply Chain & Transportation Procurement, Gap, Inc

Sherry Brice, Chief Supply Chain Officer, WK Kellogg Co

Ana Corrales, Chief Operating Officer - Devices & Services, Google

Christopher Csider, Head of Global Logistics Control Tower, Sanofi

Florian Douetteau, CEO & Co-Founder, Dataiku

Tanja Dysli, Chief Operations Officer, TVH

Harald Emberger, Chief Supply Officer, Reckitt

Ro Gupta, CEO & Managing Director, Woven Capital

Kristyn Harkins, Head of Supply Chain Services, Johnson & Johnson

Valentina Jordan, CEO and Co-Founder, Nauta

Jurgen Leijdekker, CEO, nShift

Chris Nielsen, EVP, CSCO & Chief Quality Officer, Toyota Motor North America

Evan Rainwater, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Albertsons Companies

Caitlin Vorlicek, Partner, Sageview Capital

Attendees can expect to hear directly from world-class leaders shaping how global supply chains operate today, while also gaining the opportunity to benchmark their own strategies against peers, identify their next strategic partners, and walk away with a clear, actionable path forward.

Tickets for Manifest Vegas 2027 will remain at a reduced price point before increasing on Friday, May 15th.

Visit https://www.ManifestVegas.com to view the full list of speakers and learn how to register!

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 8th-10th, 2027, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest Vegas, 1 203-858-7042, [email protected], www.ManifestVegas.com

SOURCE Manifest Vegas