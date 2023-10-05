Manifest Vegas and American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) Partner on Swag Store

All proceeds go to ALAN and its initiatives across humanitarian needs and disaster relief

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Manifest Vegas 2024 team is thrilled to announce its partnership with the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN). ALAN is a sponsor of the Swag Store, which is designed not only to captivate its visitors but also to make a meaningful difference in communities in need. Located on the Expo Hall floor the Swag Store will make available Manifest branded merchandise such as tee-shirts and hats to all attendees. All proceeds from the Swag Store will be donated towards ALAN's charitable efforts.

ALAN is an industry-wide organization that exists to provide supply chain assistance to humanitarian organizations whenever disasters hit, all with the help of numerous members of the logistics community who have agreed to make essential donations of transportation, warehousing, material equipment or expertise. Their ultimate goal is to help disaster relief organizations and other non-profits accomplish more, logistically, than they could on their own, so that they can multiply the good that their missions do and assist communities in need.

"Logistics is the future of disaster relief – so ALAN couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Manifest Vegas and bring visibility to the future of logistics," said Executive Director of American Logistics Aid Network, Kathy Fulton "We're excited to work together to shine a light on how the logistics industry can use their capabilities and expertise to help communities after a crisis."

"We are delighted to be working with ALAN and supporting the broader supply chain industry initiative during periods of disaster relief," said Courtney Muller, President of Manifest.

To learn more about Manifest and how to register, visit the website https://www.manife.st. Ticket prices will increase on October 27th!

About Manifest:

Manifest is the largest and only event for Industry Leaders, Innovators and Investors attracting Startups, 3PLs, Forwarders, Retailers, CPGs, Distributors, Manufacturers, Ports and Rails to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 5 - 7, 2024, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Connectiv, 1 2038587042, [email protected], Connectiv

SOURCE Connectiv