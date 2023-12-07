Manifest Vegas Announces Complete Detailed Agenda for 2024

The complete agenda features the addition of new topics from sourcing, suppliers and procurement to manufacturing, AI in supply chain and intermodal.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manifest Vegas 2024 has secured an incredible lineup of over 250 luminaries from across the global end-to-end supply chain and logistics ecosystem. From internationally recognized shippers and logistics players to startups, investors and technology pioneers, they're all taking the stage in February!

The agenda features more than 120 sessions including 3 half-day Summits on February 5th covering Maritime & Ports, Sustainability and Intermodal.

Manifest Vegas is thrilled about the opportunity for attendees to hear from and engage with over 30 C-Level shipper leaders and industry pioneers, including:

Bill Catania, CEO & Founder, OneRail

Peter Coratola Jr, CEO & President, EASE Logistics

Harald Emberger, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Beiersdorf

Dirk Holbach, CSVP, CSCO, Henkel Consumer Brands

Deborah Keiser, COO, Boardriders

Rachel Levy, COO, Brooklinen

James Matthews, CEO, Ocado Technology

Sally Miller, Global Digital Transformation Officer & CIO North America, DHL Supply Chain

Michael Newcity, Chief Innovation Officer, ArcBest

Ryan Petersen, CEO & Founder, Flexport

Nate Robert, CTO & Chief Product Officer, Ryder System

Elliott Rodgers, EVP & COO, Foot Locker

Carlos Ruiz, Chief Operations Officer, North America, L'Oréal Groupe

, Chief Operations Officer, , L'OrIal Groupe Biswaranjan Sen, Global Chief Product Supply Chain Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever

During their sessions, they will address essential topics including Supply Chain Resiliency, Globalization of Suppliers, Use Cases of AI, Machine Learning and Big Data, ESG & DEI Initiatives, Automation & Robotics and Evolving Customer Expectations.

This is a thought leadership lineup like no other. Don't miss Manifest Vegas 2024 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, February 5th - February 7th!

The detailed agenda is now live and you can click https://www.manife.st/agenda to learn more.

About Manifest:

Manifest is the largest and only event for Industry Leaders, Innovators and Investors attracting Startups, 3PLs, Forwarders, Retailers, CPGs, Distributors, Manufacturers, Ports and Rails to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 5th - 7th, 2024, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

