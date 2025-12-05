Manifest Vegas Announces Its Detailed Agenda For 2026 Event

The full agenda covers the most relevant issues impacting global supply chains today, including AI, tariffs, geopolitical disruptions, economic uncertainty and risk mitigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manifest Vegas 2026 has secured an incredible lineup of over 400 luminaries from across the global end-to-end supply chain and logistics ecosystem. From internationally recognized shippers and logistics players to startups, investors and technology pioneers, they're all taking the stage in February!

The agenda features more than 175 sessions including 4 half-day Summits on Monday, February 9th covering Maritime & Ports, Sustainability Cold Chain and a newly added stage dedicated to Procurement. New for 2026 is a Pavilion dedicated to Cold Chain inside the Expo Hall with its own stage and exhibitors who play in this space.

The Plenary Stage features prominent leaders who are redefining how modern supply chains are built. Their sessions will tackle the most pressing topics across the value chain; from supply chain network design and Agentic AI to procurement's next chapter, retail disruption, and the reality of today's supply chain workforce.

Here's a sneak peek:

Raina Avalon, EVP & Chief Logistics Officer, The TJX Companies

Sarah Clarke, Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer, AEO Inc.

Dave Clark, CEO & Founder, Auger

Michael Frey, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Beiersdorf

Will Heywood, Chief Customer Officer, DHL Supply Chain

Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO & Co-Founder, Pando.ai

Romain Moulin, CEO & Co-Founder, Exotec

Sirsij Peshin, Chief Procurement Officer, Global Lead - Source to Pay, Pfizer

Meri Stevens, Chief Operations Officer, Kenvue

Jonathan Tam, COO, FIGS

Gretchen Torres, VP, Marketing and Engagement, DHL Supply Chain

Rod West, EVP, Global Supply Chain, Dollar General

This is a thought leadership lineup like no other. Don't miss Manifest Vegas 2026 at The Venetian, Las Vegas, February 9th - February 11th!

The detailed agenda is now live and you can click https://www.manife.st/agenda to learn more.

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 9th-11th, 2026, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest Vegas, 1 2038587042, [email protected], ManifestVegas.com

SOURCE Manifest Vegas