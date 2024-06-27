Manning Passing Academy Utilizes New Shaw Sports Turf Field For Camp Events

Shaw shares similar values to our organization such as honesty, integrity, and passion, making our collaboration the perfect fit. Additionally, they have provided excellent service and communication throughout the installation process for the new field at Nicholls State. Post this

"We've gathered some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best," said Archie Manning, Executive Director of The Manning Passing Academy. Archie continued, "The Manning Passing Academy is excited to establish a partnership with Shaw Sports Turf. Shaw shares similar values to our organization such as honesty, integrity, and passion, making our collaboration the perfect fit. Additionally, they have provided excellent service and communication throughout the installation process for the new field at Nicholls State. The new reimagined space and new field will be home to events at this year's camp. We are very pleased with the design and believe this is a field that the University and MPA can be proud of. We look forward to many more successful years of partnership with Shaw Sports Turf."

Last year Shaw Sports Turf installed a top-of-the-line Legion Pro artificial turf field with the NXTPlay performance shock pad as part of a new indoor practice facility at Nicholls State University. Shaw Sports Turf's Legion Pro turf product combines slit film and monofilament fibers into one complete system providing the benefits of both: not only does it look like natural grass and allow for better ball roll, but it also has added durability and infill control. The product is constructed with Shaw's premium bolt fiber and an optimized face weight. NXTPlay performance shock pad provides superior performance through sustainability. It is a creative solution for an artificial turf field at the end of its useful life. Shaw Sports Turf recycles these old playing surfaces and transforms them into an innovative, high-quality product and environmental value. One field of pad produced equals one turf field diverted from the landfill. NXTPlay delivers excellent playability, and exceptional safety, and results in the diversion of used turf from landfills. It provides a consistent performance for the athlete and a natural ball-to-surface and player-to-surface interaction.

Shaw Sports Turf is excited and honored to be an established partner of the Manning Passing Academy. Its legacy as a premier developmental camp is a testament to the Manning family's enduring impact on the sport and their commitment to shaping the future of football. To learn more about the Manning Passing Academy (MPA) visit https://manningpassingacademy.com/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, 7068793643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf