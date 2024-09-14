Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal, Newest Additions to LandSync

REALSTACK, the land industry leader in brokerage websites and software, has announced listing feed integration with Mansion Global, The Wall Street Journal, and other Dow Jones publications, including Barron's and MarketWatch, in its robust LandSync integrations product.

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REALSTACK, the land industry leader in brokerage websites and software, has announced listing feed integration with Mansion Global, The Wall Street Journal, and other Dow Jones publications, including Barron's and MarketWatch, in its robust LandSync integrations product. REALSTACK's LandSync enables land professionals to amplify listing exposure to potential buyers, manage listings in one system, and feed listings to many land marketplace websites.

Mansion Global is the digital destination for luxury real estate news across global markets, providing insights into high-end properties and lifestyle topics related to luxury real estate. The Wall Street Journal listings is a dedicated section on the leading business news publication's site, offering comprehensive coverage of real estate properties across diverse markets, providing expert analysis into market trends, investment opportunities and luxury estates worldwide.

With REALSTACK's LandSync, brokerages can have the ability to automatically send listings to Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal marketplace websites without repetitive data entry. Additionally, updates to brokerage listings in REALSTACK will synchronize listing updates with these land marketplace websites.

"We are in constant pursuit to help maximize the exposure of our brokerage clients' properties, and adding The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global to our growing list of integrations was another step in this pursuit," stated Chad Polk, Founder & President of REALSTACK. "Many of our land broker clients target high net worth individuals, families, and high-income earners, and Dow Jones's suite of publications and brands are synonymous with that audience."

The REALSTACK LandSync product allows land brokers to maximize property marketing exposure by integrating with many land marketplace websites. It syndicates their listings to land marketplace websites while managing listings from one system. This eliminates repetitive data entry of listings, reduces errors, and saves significant time. LandSync is trusted by thousands of land professionals to reliably feed their listings to many websites.

About REALSTACK

REALSTACK is a leading website and software platform for land brokerages, helping brokers increase revenue and gain efficiencies in their digital marketing. For over a decade, REALSTACK has served thousands of land professionals with a land broker website system combined with listing management, integrations to marketplace sites, MLS IDX, simple lead management, deal tracking, reporting, and much more.

