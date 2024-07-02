Mansur Abdul-Malik, NHPF Joins a Transformative Discussion on Vacant Homes & Properties

"Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired, learn, and engage with the trailblazers driving change in Baltimore's urban development," said Erin Todd, CPA, CREW Chapter President and Partner, CohnReznick. "Be part of this vital transformation and help shape the future of our city's landscape." Post this

This event, hosted by CREWBaltimore's IDEA committee and sponsored by P+G Built Solutions and Southway Builders, features a distinguished panel which includes:

Mansur Abdul-Malik , The NHP Foundation: Discussing the social and educational upliftment through the Hollander Ridge initiative.

, The NHP Foundation: Discussing the social and educational upliftment through the Hollander Ridge initiative. Sterling Hardy , Requity Foundation Inc.: Highlighting the empowering partnership with Carver Vocational-Technical High School, transforming local real estate into hands-on learning sites.

, Requity Foundation Inc.: Highlighting the empowering partnership with Carver Vocational-Technical High School, transforming local real estate into hands-on learning sites. Alicia Corson , Bon Secours Community Works: Pioneering redevelopment focused on sustainable living and historical preservation in West Baltimore .

, Bon Secours Community Works: Pioneering redevelopment focused on sustainable living and historical preservation in . Alice Kennedy , Baltimore City Housing Commissioner: Sharing impactful city initiatives like the Framework for Community Development and strategies for reducing vacant properties.

The panel moderator is Armstead (CJ) Jones, Founder, Real Estate Developer, and Entrepreneur and Founder of Imagine Think Tank.

Event Details:

Date: July 10th, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Location: Bon Secours Community Works 31 S. Payson St. Baltimore , Maryland, 21223

"Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired, learn, and engage with the trailblazers driving change in Baltimore's urban development," said Erin Todd, CPA, CREW Chapter President and Partner, CohnReznick. "Be part of this vital transformation and help shape the future of our city's landscape."

For more information about the event or to register, please visit IDEA Series CREWBaltimore (crewnetwork.org) or contact [email protected].

About CREWBaltimore

Founded in 1985, CREWBaltimore's mission is to connect commercial real estate women in Baltimore for business opportunities. Today, with 130+ members, our mission is to be the organization of choice for women within the Baltimore metropolitan commercial real estate industry to achieve parity in opportunity, influence, and power by promoting professional opportunities and business relationships for women. CREWBaltimore aligns with CREW Network's global commitment to strengthening and expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). As part of CREW Network, we are dedicated to advancing all women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership development, and career outreach.

About CREW Network

Founded in 1989, CREW Network is a global organization that advances all women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership development, and career outreach. CREW Network is committed to strengthening and expanding DEI throughout its global organization with 14,000+ members

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org

