Manta Cares and Gilead Sciences Collaborate to Support Patients Navigating Metastatic Lung and Breast Cancer

"Gilead's early support helped us move faster, reach further, and ensure our tools met patients where they are, between visits and in daily life, where decisions are made and stress builds." Post this

"We're proud to collaborate with Manta Cares to support innovative, patient-first tools in the community," said Darren Tayama, M.D., Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Oncology at Gilead. "This is about more than technology. It's about trust, impact, and meeting patients in the real world."

As part of our collaboration, Gilead is also supporting studies led by independent researchers to evaluate how patients and providers adopt and use the Manta platform in real-world settings. Findings have already been featured in abstracts and posters at major conferences including ASCO 2025 and ASCO QCS 2025.

Early feedback revealed the platform's core value: helping patients feel more confident and prepared. Many used the planner to organize questions, track medications and appointments and better structure conversations with care teams.

"When you're living with cancer, the support you need doesn't wait for your next appointment," said Samira Daswani, CEO and Founder of Manta Cares. "Gilead's early support helped us move faster, reach further, and ensure our tools met patients where they are, between visits and in daily life, where decisions are made and stress builds."

As Manta Cares continues to expand access to its AI-enabled digital platform and patient-first tools, the company remains focused on a single goal: giving patients and their care partners the clarity, confidence, and structure they need, wherever they are in their cancer. This collaboration with Gilead underscores what's possible when innovation, empathy, and community come together.

About Manta Cares

Manta Cares is a patient-first digital health company redesigning the cancer experience. Founded by a cancer survivor, Manta helps patients and their care partners track symptoms, medications, appointments, and decisions—bringing clarity and structure to a deeply fragmented system. Designed in collaboration with more than 100 medical professionals and thousands of users, Manta is trusted by leading healthcare organizations and partners, including four of the top 15 pharmaceutical manufacturers. The content provided by Manta Cares Inc., including Hope, is intended for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Pear VC, Sozo Ventures, 1843 Capital, and strategic angels across oncology, health tech, and patient advocacy. Learn more at www.mantacares.com or go to the app store and download the Manta Cares app.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Manta Cares; Gilead Sciences