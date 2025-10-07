Manta Cares Founder and CEO Samira Daswani to Deliver Keynote at ASCO Quality Care Symposium

"By redesigning cancer care through the patient's eyes, we can make care more navigable, more humane, and more effective for everyone involved." Post this

Daswani's keynote, titled "Beyond Patient-Centered: How Design Delivers What Patients Actually Need," will explore how intentional design can reimagine the cancer care experience for patients and clinicians alike. Drawing inspiration from legendary designers like Dieter Rams, Massimo Vignelli, and Mies van der Rohe, Daswani will highlight how the principles of simplicity, utility, and orientation can bring structure and understanding to one of healthcare's most fragmented systems.

"Healthcare is working exactly as it was designed to do, but not for patients," said Samira Daswani, Founder and CEO of Manta Cares. "Our system optimizes for every stakeholder except the person at the center of it all. By redesigning cancer care through the patient's eyes, we can make care more navigable, more humane, and more effective for everyone involved."

Dr. Douglas Blayney, former ASCO President, founding Chair of the first ASCO QCS, and Chief Medical Officer with Manta recently expressed: "I practiced oncology for 40 years, and there has never been a system of tools to actually support the patient, until Manta."

Samira's keynote will also address the growing strain on oncology clinicians, with rising cancer incidence, declining specialist capacity, and shorter visit times contributing to mounting burnout. Daswani, whose Stanford master's thesis focused on clinician burnout, will share how well-designed patient tools can ease these pressures by helping patients arrive informed, organized, and ready to engage.

The ASCO Quality Care Symposium convenes leading oncologists, researchers, and innovators to advance equitable, evidence-based and patient-centered cancer care. This year's program focuses on quality improvement, patient experience, and new models of care delivery.

Manta Cares' participation underscores its growing role as a design leader in oncology innovation and patient empowerment. The company has partnerships and collaborations with several leading healthcare organizations, including three of the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies.

