Manta Cares Launches Hope, a Secure, AI Partner Designed to Support Cancer Patients Between Appointments

Hope was built to address a persistent gap in cancer care: the long stretches of time between appointments, when patients are often left managing symptoms, questions, and worries on their own.

"Patients don't stop needing support when they leave the clinic," said Samira Daswani, CEO and founder of Manta Cares. "Hope is designed to meet patients in those moments, late at night, before appointments, or when new symptoms arise, with responses that reflect their personal values, concerns, and lived experience."

Context-Aware AI, Built for Cancer Care

When a patient engages with Hope, the system evaluates multiple layers of context before responding, including the patient's cancer type and treatment stage, relevant demographic factors, recent symptoms, and upcoming appointments. This allows Hope to deliver responses tailored to the individual patient—not generic, one-size-fits-all information.

Hope is powered by large language models and grounded in physician-reviewed content. It supports, but does not diagnose or prescribe, and is designed to be transparent about how and when personalization is used. When Hope does not have an answer, it clearly communicates that limitation.

What's Live Today

Hope is currently live in beta and includes:

Conversational AI optimized for mobile use, supporting questions about wellness and stress management

Integration with Manta's cancer navigation maps, preserving context from the patient's current location within their cancer experience

Agentic symptom tracking through natural conversation, capturing severity and timing to identify patterns over time

Personalized responses based on demographics, location, and treatment history, with clear indicators when personalization is applied

Since launch, Hope has demonstrated daily support for patients across six critical decision moments in the cancer care experience, while leaving the patient and their care team in the driver seat.

Designed for Trust and Support

Hope is positioned as a support layer and includes guidance based on curated content. Patient data is handled through secure authentication, and encrypted storage.

"Patients are already turning to the internet or general-purpose AI tools when questions come up at 2 a.m.," said Dr. Douglas Blayney, Chief Medical Officer and former ASCO President. "Hope offers a private, supportive alternative–one that understands cancer from a patients' perspective, the clinical care and is designed specifically for this moment in a patient's life."

Manta Cares plans to continue expanding Hope's capabilities, including deeper memory systems, structured appointment-preparation workflows, and enhanced summaries that help patients reflect on symptoms and conversations over time. Future iterations will further integrate Hope into the broader Manta platform to strengthen continuity of care and patient preparedness.

To learn more or try our platform please visit www.mantacares.com—it's private, secure, and built by people who've been there. Or download the Manta Cares app here.

About Manta Cares

Manta Cares is a patient-first digital health company redesigning the cancer experience. The content provided by Manta Cares Inc. including Hope, is intended for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Founded by a cancer survivor, Manta helps patients and their care partners track symptoms, medications, appointments, and decisions—bringing clarity and structure to a deeply fragmented system. Designed in collaboration with more than 100 medical professionals and thousands of users, Manta is trusted by leading healthcare organizations and partners, including four of the top 15 pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Pear VC, Sozo Ventures, 1843 Capital and strategic angels across oncology, health tech, and patient advocacy. Learn more at www.mantacares.com or go to the app store and download the free and secure Manta Cares app.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Manta Cares