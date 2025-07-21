Manta Cares Wins Advocate Health's #LovedOneStandard Award for Innovation and CancerX Corinne Leach Patient Experience Award

"At Manta, we've always believed that the strongest solutions don't just track care, they reshape it. These awards are validation that when you build with patients, families, and care teams at the center, you create tools that feel like lifelines." Post this

The Corinne Leach Patient Experience Award, from CancerX's 2025 Accelerator Showcase, recognizing startups driven by empathy, compassion, and dignity in patient care.

Both awards were selected by patients, caregivers, clinicians, and community leaders, underscoring Manta's unique position as a platform built by and for those directly affected by cancer.

Manta Cares offers a free, HIPAA-compliant digital platform that helps patients and their care partners navigate the complexity of cancer, from tracking symptoms, medications and appointments to managing treatment decisions and daily logistics. More than 6,000 individuals have already used Manta to bring structure, clarity, and confidence to a time that often feels anything but.

"These recognitions mean the world to us because it comes directly from patients and community members," said Samira Daswani, Founder and CEO of Manta Cares. "At Manta, we've always believed that the strongest solutions don't just track care, they reshape it. These awards are validation that when you build with patients, families, and care teams at the center, you create tools that feel like lifelines."

The company also celebrated its graduation from the CancerX Accelerator, a groundbreaking public-private partnership hosted by the Moffitt Cancer Center and launched in collaboration with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) as part of the InnovationX program. CancerX was created to tackle the intractable challenges faced by patients and families living with cancer.

To learn more or try the platform, visit www.mantacares.com, it's free, secure, and built by people who've been there.

About Manta Cares

Manta Cares is a patient-first digital health company redesigning the cancer experience. Founded by a cancer survivor, Manta offers a free, HIPAA-compliant platform that helps patients and their care partners track symptoms, medications, appointments, and decisions—bringing clarity and structure to a deeply fragmented system. Designed in collaboration with over 100 medical professionals and validated by thousands of users, Manta is trusted by leading healthcare organizations and partners, including Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Pear VC, Sozo Ventures, and strategic angels across oncology, health tech, and patient advocacy. Learn more at www.mantacares.com.

