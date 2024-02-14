Manu Shah Honored With the 2023 Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement

Manu Shah of MSI received the 2023 Migliore Award in recognition of his lifetime achievements.

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), a leading distributor and manufacturer of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, proudly announces that Manu Shah has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Natural Stone Institute. This honor, awarded annually, recognizes an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the natural stone industry and the association.

Shah, a NSI member since 2004, has made remarkable contributions to the association despite never holding an official position on committees or the board of directors. Nevertheless, he and the MSI team have played pivotal roles in supporting five major initiatives undertaken by the association and other industry groups, along with consistently contributing as donors or motivators to several NSI programs and events.

Manu Shah was at the forefront of the industry's response to the radon crisis, being the first to provide financial contributions and donate stone for testing. His continuous input and guidance were instrumental during the two-year effort to defend and safeguard the natural stone industry. Moreover, Shah's early vision significantly influenced the extensive NSI safety training resources available today, particularly in material handling and silica safety.

A pivotal moment for MSI occurred in 1981 when the Shahs secured the prestigious contract to supply black granite for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. This milestone highlighted their unwavering dedication to excellence and marked the commencement of MSI's transformative journey.

From its humble origins as a distributor of granite for monuments and tombstones, MSI has emerged as a global leader in natural stone for residential and commercial applications under the visionary guidance of the Shah family. By 2008, MSI had solidified its position as one of the premier importers of natural stone worldwide, sourcing materials from key stone-producing countries across the globe.

Manu Shah's impact has been profound. Through MSI's unwavering support, numerous initiatives and programs within the Natural Stone Institute have thrived, furthering the industry's progress and professional development.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

