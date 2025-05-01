Manuel Skye releases 'Seven Skyes Under: The Complete Spiritual Journey'

New book contains modernized spiritual teachings for applications in all spheres of life

MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manuel Skye wants to teach people about their full spiritual potential and so-called super powers. It is for this reason he now releases "Seven Skyes Under: The Complete Spiritual Journey" (published by Balboa Press), a manual of mastery of one's own godly divine powers, that one possesses within.

This book contains modernized spiritual teachings for applications in all spheres of life. It is an updated version of the teachings Skye has been sharing with the world in incarnation after incarnation. It is an almost encyclopedia of spirituality where people will learn to master all the divine powers so they can be the gods and goddesses they are meant to be.

"The world is finally ready for the true spiritual teachings after the recent awakening of masses. Yet, they need guidance in a way that they feel connected eye to eye with the teacher. This is why I wrote this book like a conversation with the reader, real and raw, as they will learn in a very concrete form," Skye says. He adds, "Whether you are a beginner or advanced light worker, I made sure that both would learn equally at the speed that they are ready for, by creating five different ways of reading the book."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Skye answered, "That we possess all the divine powers within, and are using them already even if we are sometimes not aware of it. We will simply learn to recognize them, then learn to master them. Also, imagination is a very rare thing. Most of our thoughts are from the realm of intuition, creation, past life memories, connection with the collective consciousness and all entities around us. Once we become aware of this, it is when we can truly comprehend the true mission of our soul and embrace the life path we have created for ourselves united with the collectivity. In addition, the shift of consciousness that everyone is seeking for, only happens when we remove the imprint of fear, guilt and shame from all spheres of our lives. They are societal constructs that are preventing us from elevating our vibration. Especially when it comes to sacred sexuality, as this is what allowed our soul to be channeled from the astral to the material realm, to be born in a physical body. We can only ascend if we truly celebrate and honor what gave us life in the first place." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842726-seven-skyes-under and 7skyesunder.com

"Seven Skyes Under: The Complete Spiritual Journey"

By Manuel Skye

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 700 pages | ISBN 9798765241950

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 700 pages | ISBN 9798765241936

E-Book | 700 pages | ISBN 9798765241943

Audiobook | ISBN 9798765245248

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born into a spiritual family, Manuel Skye had the chance to grow up with awareness of the astral realm and all related phenomena considered back then as supernatural. At the age of 18, he went through a reawakening in which he started to actively learn and study to remaster all the spiritual work, from astral traveling to intuition, healing, memories of reincarnations, foreseeing the future, and more, getting close to all that his grandfather was already a master of. At 25, he manifested the arrival of a clairaudient spiritual coach, which allowed him to make a big leap of mastery in the realm of divine powers. Soon enough, he found out he had mastered all those skills in former lives. After an accident and a divine encounter, Skye gave up everything from his former lifestyle to realize three of his dreams. Between the ages of 35 and 37, he finally became a yoga teacher, an acrobat, and a famous adult star. Applying true spirituality and consciousness in all these new disciplines was an important part of his life path, which allowed him to bring his mission to the next level and truly help the rise of consciousness of humanity.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

