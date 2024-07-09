Manufacturing in Crisis: Report Uncovers Key Challenges for Manufacturers Combatting the Skilled Labor Crisis

L2L's new report provides a meaningful look at what is holding manufacturers back in 2024 and highlights the urgent need for digital solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research from L2L, the global leader in connected workforce solutions, addresses the most pressing challenges facing manufacturing. L2L's report, What's Holding Manufacturers Back in 2024? uncovers significant deficiencies in workplace communication and a strong desire for digital transformation, which must be urgently addressed to overcome the labor shortage and improve operations.

The U.S. manufacturing industry is grappling with significant hurdles, with one of the most pressing being the global labor shortage. The industry is expected to reach a critical shortage of 3.8 million workers within the next decade. This is exacerbated by the difficulty in finding skilled workers and retaining the existing workforce. According to L2L's latest study, the majority (75%) of respondents have observed a noticeable lack of skilled workers in the market over the past year, while nearly half (46%) reported significant resignations within their organizations during the same period.

High turnover is a critical issue, with 81% of manufacturers experiencing disruptions in plant operations due to this challenge. The skill shortage exacerbates the problem, impacting productivity and efficiency for 78% of respondents. Worker dissatisfaction is also on the rise, with 40% unhappy in their current jobs and 31% considering leaving, underscoring the urgent need for effective retention strategies.

Additional findings from the report include:

Manufacturing Workers Are Struggling to Communicate on All Levels, and It's Hurting Team Morale

Poor communication from the shop floor to the corner office exacerbates the labor crisis, impacts overall productivity, and leads to employees feeling undervalued:

55% of those currently facing communications issues say they feel undervalued, and 48% say they feel disconnected from their company's goals

69% say that corporate operations often do not consult those who have true visibility into shop floor issues before making decisions

94% of respondents facing communication issues say these problems hindered their professional potential

Digital Transformation Is Mission Critical for Business Survival

Despite these challenges, the report underscores the positive impact of digital technologies on manufacturing operations. When businesses streamline their operations with digital tools, communication, growth, and productivity excel:

66% of respondents prefer to communicate via digital tools in the workplace

93% of users believe that digital communication tools improve transparency and accountability

9 in 10 reported faster onboarding and a significant reduction in upskilling time thanks to digital collaboration platforms

"Prioritizing the experiences of frontline workers and involving them in decision-making processes is crucial for retaining talent and staying competitive," said John Davagian, CEO at L2L. "To tackle the labor shortage effectively, manufacturing leaders must focus on improving frontline communication through digital technologies like connected workforce platforms, which provide the systems essential to helping workers perform their jobs faster and more successfully, remove obstacles, and enhance overall productivity."

Methodology

All findings are based on a survey of more than 600 respondents across all levels of manufacturing, conducted in May 2024. Survey conducted at 95% confidence, +/- 4% margin of error. Each respondent works full-time in a commercial or industrial role, is 18+, and lives in the United States.

About L2L

Founded in 2010, L2L is the original connected workforce platform, enabling workers to collaboratively improve productivity across the full breadth of manufacturing operations. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of manufacturers, L2L visualizes the most important shop floor data in real time so workers can identify, prioritize, and solve problems faster, making their companies more efficient, resilient, and profitable. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for more than 225,000 users in 27 countries across the world. For more information, visit http://www.l2l.com.

