Manufacturing Leader Tyler Esters Joins Kilgore Economic Development Corporation Board

Having risen through the ranks while advancing his education, Esters exemplifies the spirit of success in East Texas. Over the past five years, he has held various positions in maintenance, engineering, and production management at CSI before becoming the Plant Manager. He holds a Master of Engineering in Technical Management from Texas A&M University, a bachelor's degree in Business Occupations from the University of Texas at Tyler, and an Associate of Applied Science in Power Plant Technology from Tyler Junior College. He also earned a technical certificate in Industrial Electronics and PLC from the Cleveland Institute of Electronics.

Esters and his wife, Cortland, have two children, Rayde and Copeland.

"Tyler brings invaluable expertise and a remarkable track record of leadership to our board," said Alan Pollard, KEDC Board President. "His journey from hands-on technical roles to plant leadership reflects the kind of determination and skill that drives Kilgore's success. We look forward to the perspective he will contribute as we work to strengthen our economy and attract new investment."

KEDC also recognizes Ricardo Viloria and Bryan Johnston, who recently completed their service on the Board of Directors.

"We are grateful to both Ricardo and Bryan for their dedication to KEDC and to the Kilgore community," said Lisa Denton, KEDC Executive Director. "Their guidance and commitment helped us reach milestones, especially in the areas of business recruitment and foreign direct investment. We deeply appreciate their service and wish them continued success."

The KEDC Board of Directors plays a crucial role in shaping strategic economic development initiatives for Kilgore, working to bolster the local business climate and workforce. Esters joins an experienced team committed to advancing Kilgore's continued momentum as a Texas manufacturing hub. In the past five years, KEDC has achieved record-setting numbers, closing 24 projects that delivered more than 2,900 new and retained jobs, along with nearly $370 million in capital investment.

"I am honored to join the KEDC Board and contribute to Kilgore's growth," said Esters. "At CSI, we recognize the importance of community partnerships, and I look forward to supporting initiatives that expand opportunities for both residents and businesses."

