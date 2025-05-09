Manufacturing Rebounds - Polish Factories Built on the Penetron System Profit from Enhanced Concrete Durability

Bottom line, the service life of Penetron-treated concrete structures is about three times that of conventional concrete. It's one system, one supplier, and one warranty, for a total concrete waterproofing solution. Post this

Poland's manufacturing sector – which includes food products (16%), metal (11%), automotive (10%), rubber and plastic products (6%), electronics (5%), petroleum (5%), chemicals (4%), etc. – accounts for 86% of the country's total industrial output. Given the current European political situation, it is set to profit from increased fiscal stimulus, particularly in the defense sector.

A growing number of factory construction projects across the country have accompanied the increased industrial output. Below is a selection of the most recent manufacturing projects that have been completed with Penetron technology:

Synthos Chemical Plant, Oświęcim

Coal Mine, Pniówek

Hitachi Energy Plants, Łódź

TDT Construction Warehouse, Wrocław

The concrete structures in factories, refineries, mines, and warehouses are the most exposed parts facing high groundwater level and moisture generated during manufacturing processes. If left untreated, both the below-grade and above-grade concrete structures can rapidly become vulnerable to moisture infiltration, leading to corrosion of the embedded reinforcement steel and serious deterioration of the whole structure.

"Finding a long-term concrete waterproofing solution is always a priority for project planners in charge of building manufacturing facilities usually costing many millions – and on tight deadlines," adds Dariusz Samcik, Director of Penetron Poland.

The Penetron System is formulated to react with moisture in concrete to produce an integral crystalline network that seals the pores, micro-cracks, and capillary tracts commonly found in concrete. Once added to the concrete mix or applied to a prepared concrete surface, Penetron-treated concrete becomes impermeable – with self-healing capabilities – preventing water and chemicals from entering the concrete, even under constant hydrostatic pressure.

"Bottom line, the service life of Penetron-treated concrete structures is about three times that of conventional concrete," concludes Dariusz Samcik. "It's one system, one supplier, and one warranty, for a total concrete waterproofing solution."

*S&P Global report, "S&P Global Poland Manufacturing PMI," March 3, 2025

